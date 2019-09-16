Log in
Sharonview Federal Credit Union Introduces SVP of People Strategy

09/16/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Fort Mill, S.C., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, has promoted Steven Shaffner to Senior Vice President of People Strategy.

Shaffner, who since 2017 had been Vice President of Talent Management, will be responsible for positioning Sharonview as an employer of choice and also will oversee the Talent Management and Leadership & Development teams. He will serve on the Executive Leadership Team and report to President and CEO Bill Partin.

“Since joining Sharonview 11 years ago, Steven has consistently built strong, high-performing teams. We’re excited to see him thrive in his newest leadership role,” Partin said.

Shaffner began his Sharonview career in 2008 as a Branch Manager in Shelby, North Carolina. In 2014, he moved into the role of Vice President of Retail Delivery, overseeing the entire branch network. During this time, he partnered with Membership Development (now Member Engagement) and Consumer Lending to increase member growth and consumer loan growth. He also worked across the organization to optimize branch locations and member experience by offering an open format where members could more easily interact with branch teams.

Prior to joining Sharonview, Shaffner worked in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore areas as a Branch Manager for American General Finance.

Originally from Galax, Virginia, Shaffner received his Bachelor of Science degree in the Interdisciplinary Studies of Professional Communications from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. He is working toward his Master’s Degree of Executive Leadership from Liberty University’s School of Business and expects to complete his degree in Spring 2020.

###

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 85,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.6 billion and operates 18 branches in North Carolina, South Carolina and New Jersey. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For over 60 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust, with us it’s personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org.

Attachment 

Amy George
Sharonview Federal Credit Union
980-395-9328
amygeorge@bygeorgecomms.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
