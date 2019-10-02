Sharp Announces Synappx™ Platform To Streamline Office Connectivity And Collaboration

MONTVALE, N.J., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), introduces a family of smart office solutions at its National Dealer Meeting from October 2 to October 4 at the Wynn®Las Vegas.

The new Synappx platform aims to address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility. Designed to address the challenges of a mobile workplace, the Synappx platform enhance employees' ability to connect to office technology and collaborative systems. This comes at a time when the workplace is transforming, as employees' expectations and needs are rapidly evolving, and companies look to leverage their technology investments.

Due to the growth of the gig economy, a massive generational shift and the proliferation of smart home technology, collaboration has emerged as a central theme of the modern, digital workplace. Given this new reality, it comes as no surprise that the modern workplace's design, layout and technology requirements are rapidly changing.

At its flagship dealer event, themed "Own It," Sharp will demonstrate how the Synappx platform of collaboration and productivity applications uniquely position the company to help transform today's office environment into the office of the future.

Synappx Meeting: Start Meetings on Time

Research has shown it takes an average of 12 minutes* to get productive in a meeting – time lost to activities such as connecting to a large display, starting the conferencing system or finding the right content. Synappx Meeting solves these challenges, putting your focus back on collaboration and sharing ideas.

Synappx Go: Productivity Wherever You Go

Smartphones have changed the way people live and work – and now they can change the way the workforce collaborates while moving around the workplace. With Synappx Go, individuals can scale content easily to a large display, or scan documents and release print jobs from a multifunction printer, right when and where it is needed – all from a mobile device.

Synappx WorkSpaces Analytic Service: Smarter Meeting Spaces

With Synappx Workspaces, Sharp brings the power of IoT into the meeting room. Synappx Workspaces allows for tracking of workspace utilization and environmental factors to help create a smarter, more comfortable workplace. By combining sensor data from the Windows collaboration display from Sharp with Microsoft Office 365® data, this turn-key cloud solution provides actionable analytics for the modern workplace.

Synappx-ready Systems: Accelerated Team Performance

With Synappx-ready Systems from Sharp, including the Windows collaboration display from Sharp, AQUOS BOARD® interactive display and multifunction printer family of products, you can amplify key mobility, collaboration and analytics features of the Synappx applications to drive overall employee engagement and productivity.

"In this rapidly evolving economy, we are proud to be at the forefront of technology that helps organizations become better connected and increases collaboration," said Mike Marusic, President and CEO, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "We are confident that the Sharp Synappx family of applications will help bring the convenience of smart home technology to today's workforce and help companies fully utilize their IT Investments"

Built on an open architecture, Synappx applications work with industry-leading cloud storage and meeting solutions such as Microsoft Teams, GoToMeeting, Zoom, Cisco WebEx, Google Drive, OneDrive and Dropbox. For increased security and reliability, these services run on the Microsoft Azure platform and leverage Microsoft Office 365 or Office 365 and secure user authentication.

Synappx Meeting and Synappx Go are available for download immediately, while Synappx Workspaces is coming soon.

*Based on 2017 Sharp and Spiceworks joint survey with 250 IT professionals and business managers.

