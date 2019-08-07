Sharp Expands Its Direct B2B Sales Operations In Texas

MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America's (Sharp) direct sales division, Sharp Business Systems (SBS), announced today that it has acquired the assets of select locations of Texas Document Solutions, successfully expanding its direct sales operations within the state of Texas.

Texas Document Solutions has a long history selling Sharp multifunction printers (MFPs) and accessories. With the acquisition, Sharp has complemented its existing Dallas and Houston direct operations with the expansion to the Austin, Fort Worth and San Antonio markets. Moving forward, Sharp's newest customers will have direct access to Sharp's award-winning line of advanced office products and solutions including MFPs, display products and applications to streamline office workflow. Employees from the purchased locations have been invited to join Sharp where they will be able to leverage all of the excellent benefits that come with joining a multinational company.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome our newest members to the Sharp Business Systems team," said Anthony Sci, Senior Vice President of Sharp Business Systems. "This is an outstanding team of industry experts with extensive client knowledge who will be able to provide their customers with Sharp's leading edge office solutions."

Texas Document Solutions will retain its other locations in Waco, Lufkin, Tyler and Bryan under the current leadership of owner Randy Davidson.

About Sharp

Sharp Business Systems is the direct sales division of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, which markets Sharp's full line of multifunction printers (MFPs)/Copiers, Network Printers, and professional display products including the AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system. Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader in 2018, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

For more information about Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Business Systems, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at www.sharp-sbs.com.

Become a fan of SIICA on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.

CONTACT:

Peppercomm for Sharp

Matt Luzuriaga

212.931.6187

MLuzuriaga@peppercomm.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharp-expands-its-direct-b2b-sales-operations-in-texas-300897829.html

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation USA