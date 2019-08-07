Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sharp Expands Its Direct B2B Sales Operations In Texas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America's (Sharp) direct sales division, Sharp Business Systems (SBS), announced today that it has acquired the assets of select locations of Texas Document Solutions, successfully expanding its direct sales operations within the state of Texas.

Sharp Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sharp Electronics Corporation U)

Texas Document Solutions has a long history selling Sharp multifunction printers (MFPs) and accessories. With the acquisition, Sharp has complemented its existing Dallas and Houston direct operations with the expansion to the Austin, Fort Worth and San Antonio markets. Moving forward, Sharp's newest customers will have direct access to Sharp's award-winning line of advanced office products and solutions including MFPs, display products and applications to streamline office workflow. Employees from the purchased locations have been invited to join Sharp where they will be able to leverage all of the excellent benefits that come with joining a multinational company.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome our newest members to the Sharp Business Systems team," said Anthony Sci, Senior Vice President of Sharp Business Systems. "This is an outstanding team of industry experts with extensive client knowledge who will be able to provide their customers with Sharp's leading edge office solutions."

Texas Document Solutions will retain its other locations in Waco, Lufkin, Tyler and Bryan under the current leadership of owner Randy Davidson.

About Sharp
Sharp Business Systems is the direct sales division of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, which markets Sharp's full line of multifunction printers (MFPs)/Copiers, Network Printers, and professional display products including the AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system. Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader in 2018, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

For more information about Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Business Systems, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at www.sharp-sbs.com

Become a fan of SIICA on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube

CONTACT:
Peppercomm for Sharp
Matt Luzuriaga
212.931.6187
MLuzuriaga@peppercomm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharp-expands-its-direct-b2b-sales-operations-in-texas-300897829.html

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation USA


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pCALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES TO HOST 2019 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 8, 2019 AT 4 : 30 p.m. Eastern Time - Caladrius Biosciences
AQ
01:06pLOGISTEC CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividends on Shares
AQ
01:05pCENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:04pCALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES : and Cognate BioServices Establish Manufacturing Agreement for Phase 3 Confirmatory Pivotal Clinical Trial of CLBS14 in No-option Refractory Disabling Angina - Caladrius Biosciences
AQ
01:03pU.S. government contractors to get first look at Huawei ban today
RE
01:03pU.S. government contractors to get first look at Huawei ban on Wednesday
RE
01:02pW R GRACE : & CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:02pMERCADOLIBRE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:01pTop Osram investor rejects takeover offer at 'knock-down' price
RE
01:01pDentist Continuing Education Linked to Over-Treatment of Unsuspecting Patients
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group