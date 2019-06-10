Sharp To Present The Office Of The Future At InfoComm 2019

MONTVALE, N.J., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), will showcase a simulated smart office setup featuring its latest Pro AV technology at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, June 12 – 14, 2019.

Exhibiting in booth #3600 at the Orange County Convention Center, Sharp will offer a glimpse at the office of the future, where smarter signage and displays, such as the soon-to-be-launched Windows collaboration display from Sharp, will allow users to connect, communicate and collaborate with greater ease and efficiency.

"It comes as no surprise that the office environment is becoming highly collaborative, requiring organizations to equip employees with the right technology to be successful," said Gary Bailer, Director of Product Planning and Marketing for Pro AV Products at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "We're proud to bring our vast array of smart office technologies and services to address these challenges to InfoComm 2019 and look forward to showing how they can help users make a smart ecosystem come to life."

Sharp is transforming its booth into a smart office space with various environments for visitors to explore, including:

8K Reception Lobby

The future is here as Sharp welcomes guests to its booth with the breathtaking resolution from its upcoming 80" Class 8K Ultra HD display. The lobby will also demonstrate Sharp's smart signage capabilities with the recently launched 75" Class (74 9/16" diagonal) PN-HB751 4K UHD display and will feature a wayfinding kiosk through the 50" Class (49.5" diagonal) PN-L501C AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system.

4K Interactive Experience from the Corporate Boardroom to Break Room

Imagine comfortable business meetings with better space utilization, more productive collaboration and minimal setup. All of this can be possible with the Windows collaboration display, which visitors will see at InfoComm 2019 in a corporate boardroom setting. The 4K Ultra HD display's IoT sensor can monitor meeting environments for temperature, lighting and air quality.

In addition, Sharp will prepare three conference room environments where it will preview new 4K Ultra HD AQUOS BOARD interactive displays. The rooms will house two 75" Class AQUOS BOARD interactive display models along with the Windows collaboration display.

Sharp will also provide a simulated experience for a smart office training room and a break room. The training room will include the upcoming 85" Class 4K UHD AQUOS BOARD interactive display. Meanwhile, visitors can stop by an office kitchen area set up for a complimentary coffee and to view the 86" Class (85 5/8" diagonal) PN-UH861 4K UHD display with a built-in USB media player and NTSC/ATSC tuner.

Compact Solutions for Huddle Spaces and Office Cubicles

With increased office collaboration among smaller teams becoming more prevalent, Sharp will prepare two huddle spaces at InfoComm 2019, equipped with a 50" Class (49.1/2" diagonal) PN-M501 Professional Display with cross platform wireless connectivity. It will also show how to increase desk space with four demos of the 24" Class (23.8" diagonal) LL-B240 desktop displays in office cubicle settings. The slim displays offer clear imagery, comfortable light settings and wide viewing angles for enhanced productivity.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader in 2018, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including professional and commercial displays. Through U.S. Professional Display Distributor sales channels, Sharp is the top selling volume and revenue share brand of 60"+ Professional Flat Panel Interactive Touch Displays.* Sharp's professional and commercial displays are specially engineered for business applications and are offered in a wide range of sizes and varying capabilities. From high-impact displays for digital signage, to state-of-the-art ultra-narrow bezel video walls, to the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display systems, Sharp commercial and professional displays help you communicate, collaborate and disseminate information brilliantly. For more information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

