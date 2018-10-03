Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sharp makes long-awaited OLED foray, wary of big spending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 05:15am CEST
A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 in Chiba

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Sharp Corp unveiled its long-awaited move into the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market on Wednesday as the Apple Inc supplier looks to catch rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Sharp will offer OLED panels in its new smartphones later this year and plans to sell the screens to other manufacturers, although it has signalled it is wary about a rapid expansion in OLED as momentum for the thinner but more expensive screens slows.

The move comes as the Osaka-based electronics maker, a major supplier of iPhone liquid crystal display (LCD) screens, continues its recovery after being bought two years ago by Taiwan's Foxconn.

Sharp's OLED smartphones will initially go on sale in Japan, by far its major market after it slashed its overseas smartphone business. The company has not yet reached any deals for sales to other smartphone makers, a spokeswoman said at a launch function in Tokyo.

Sharp has so far invested 57.4 billion yen (£388.6 million) to produce OLED panels in western Japan, less than a third of the planned 200 billion yen investment that was announced by Foxconn at the time of its acquisition in 2016.

Sharp executives have said a shift from conventional LCD screens to more flexible OLED screens has been slower than expected due to high prices, making the firm cautious about aggressive OLED capacity expansion in the near term.

"The momentum for OLED panels is waning compared to a year ago and is unlikely to pick up immediately," senior Sharp executive Katsuaki Nomura told reporters in July.

The slower acceptance of pricier OLED panels has also offered some relief to Japan Display Inc, another iPhone LCD screen supplier lagging behind Samsung and LG Display in OLED technology.

Japan Display has said it may push back the start of OLED commercial production, currently scheduled for 2019, while seeking a partner to help finance the launch of a mass production line. Analysts say it typically costs more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) to start a mass production line.

"To our surprise, our clients are not moving away from LCD panels," Chief Financial Officer Takanobu Oshima said in August.

South Korea's Electronic Times reported earlier this year that Apple has decided to use OLED screens in all three new iPhone models planned for next year, compared to two OLED models this year.

But industry sources have told Reuters that Apple would not entirely abandon low-cost LCD screens at least for next year.

Still, analysts say the OLED panel market could pick up again if improvements in production efficiency at Korean and Chinese panel makers lead to lower costs. OLED panels offer richer colours than LCDs and allow for foldable phones.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Richard Pullin)

By Makiko Yamazaki
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.89% 229.28 Delayed Quote.34.29%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. --End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:45aELON MUSK : New York Times
RE
06:33aCONGRESS OF PHILIPPINES : DA importation of red onions questioned
PU
06:21aAfter lean years, Big Oil is under pressure to spend
RE
06:17aThai central bank wary of property sector risks, talked about tightening-minutes
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:15aMalaysia's August export growth seen slowing to 5.7 percent year-on-year - Reuters poll
RE
05:56aEuro crawls up from six-week lows on Italy budget speculation
RE
05:53aOil firm on Iran sanctions, but rising U.S. supply and strong dollar weigh
RE
05:51aSingapore bunkering hub ready for IMO 2020, expands LNG bunkering group - minister
RE
05:47aOil firm on Iran sanctions, but rising US supply and strong dollar weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla must defend lawsuit alleging abuse of foreign workers
2INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC. : INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Completes At-The-Market Offerings
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says hackers did not use stolen logins on third-party sites
4After lean years, Big Oil is under pressure to spend
5J C PENNEY COMPANY INC : J. C. Penney names retail veteran, Joann Stores chief as new CEO
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.