SharpSpring : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

03/07/2019 | 02:53am EST

GAINESVILLE, FL - March 6, 2019-SharpSpring, Inc.("SharpSpring") (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, today announced that SharpSpring intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. SharpSpring also expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares of common stock to cover overallotments, if any. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

SharpSpring intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes.

Canaccord Genuity LLC is acting as the sole bookrunning manager of the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (File No. 333-222850) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 9, 2018. A prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov, or from Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, Attn: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (617) 371-3900, or by email at prospectus@canaccordgenuity.com.

This press release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SharpSpring
SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in SharpSpring's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering to be filed with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

Disclaimer

SharpSpring Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 07:52:06 UTC
