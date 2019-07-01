SharpSpring : named Top Marketing Resource Management Software by G2 Crowd

GAINESVILLE, FL - July 1, 2019 - SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, today announced that it has been named the #1 leader in G2 Crowd's Marketing Resource Management Grid.

SharpSpring achieved the #1 leader ranking on the Grid® Report by receiving positive reviews from verified users, compared to similar products in the Marketing Resource Management category. To qualify for inclusion in the category, a product must serve as a single hub for marketing assets, offer features for budget and campaign planning, track and report on marketing assets, and integrate with third-party marketing tools to execute marketing campaigns or offer proprietary execution features within the platform.

With nearly 300 reviews at the time of release, SharpSpring averaged 4.6 stars out of 5, for Marketing Resource Management. This latest G2 Crowd ranking is complemented by SharpSpring's high performance in the top 25% of Trending Marketing Automation Software and position as a leader on the Small Business Marketing Automation Relationship Index, outranking competitors like HubSpot, Act-On, Pardot, and Marketo.

"SharpSpring has been identified as a Leader in our Summer 2019 Marketing Automation Grid report, based on the company's large market presence and users' high levels of customer satisfaction with the product," said Kara Kennedy, Market Research Director, G2 Crowd. "90% of users believe SharpSpring is headed in the right direction, and users said they would be likely to recommend SharpSpring at a rate of 85%. Additionally, 88% of reviewers rated the product four out of five stars or better."

"We're thrilled to be ranked as the top choice in the Marketing Resource Management category, which celebrates our efforts to help customers grow their businesses with a comprehensive and truly affordable software platform," SharpSpring CEO Rick Carlson said. "Maintaining our leadership status on G2 Crowd's Marketing Automation Grid - among companies many times our size - is also a great tribute to our employees and their dedication."

Currently, nearly 8,000 businesses and over 1,800 digital marketing agencies are using SharpSpring to improve their marketing and sales. Here is a sampling of customer comments:

"SharpSpring has the best customer service out of any software company I've ever worked with. All questions have an initial response within 15-30 minutes. Not only that, but everyone is above and beyond helpful." Sarah H.

"SharpSpring has allowed us to implement robust and visual email marketing to our agency offering. We have also been able to get our sales team on the same page and tracking correspondence with clients and leads all the while moving them along the sales path in an easy to follow workflow." Steven G.

"The ROI is astounding. Recently SharpSpring has introduced social posting and listening which is amazing. It even includes Visitor ID so it has replaced Constant Contact, Lead Forensics, Sprout Social, and our Salesforce software, as we use it for our CRM." Alan T.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.