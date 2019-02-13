Sharpen Technologies : Offers Logic and Action Bots to Modernize Omni-Channel Workflows

Sharpen
Technologies, developers of the agent-first
omni-channel cloud contact center platform, has launched Logic
and Action bots that transform traditional interactive voice
response systems into omni-channel workflows.
The bots eliminate the need to create and update IVR trees for each
communications channel. Using an intuitive graphical interface, contact
centers can now easily customize bot-driven workflows once and apply
them across all channels for a more consistent customer journey, an
improved agent experience, and increased efficiencies.
“All the buzz – and promise – around bots has contact centers eager to
incorporate them into their customer experience environments," said
Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst at McGee-Smith
Analytics. “Yet they find themselves confused by the number of
components and amount of integration required. By building Logic and
Actions directly into the Sharpen platform with no additional fees or
integration, the company simplifies the deployment process for customers
and makes it more cost-effective.”
The Logic and Action bots make use of Sharpen’s application programming
interfaces to access data from communications streams, ticketing
systems, CRM systems, and other third-party databases. Based on this
data, the bots determine the intent of an interaction and either respond
directly to it or route it to an agent. Sharpen monitors these workflow
interactions, giving contact centers real-time
analytics and alerts that further optimize the customer and agent
experience.
Sharpen’s Logic and Action bots include the following capabilities:
-
Handle incoming interactions of all types—voice, video, text and
data—and respond directly or route to the best agent or queue.
-
Offer self-service using intelligent automation to respond, complete
tasks, or trigger subsequent actions.
-
Use APIs to access Sharpen data and data from CRM and other
third-party systems for responses or actions.
-
Support PCI-compliant credit card payments over the phone.
-
Communicate using natural language processing and understanding for
speech-to-text and text-to-speech.
-
Support voice biometrics to authorize users by the tone of their voice.
“We designed Logic and Actions to solve a clear industry problem:
Traditional IVR is a lost cause in an omni-channel world,” said Kevin
Schatz, Sharpen’s chief technology officer. “Tweaking existing IVRs has
left an inefficient and disparate mess. And vendors offering bot-powered
workflows through acquisitions and partnerships have made these
solutions cost-prohibitive and complex. Logic and Actions leapfrog these
solutions to give contact centers an accessible way to streamline
workflows across any and all channels.”
To learn more about Sharpen’s Logic and Action bots, visit: https://sharpencx.com/actions/.
About Sharpen Technologies
Sharpen Technologies is a customer experience technology provider that
offers a cloud-native, agent-first, omni-channel contact center
platform. Its solutions address decades-old agent issues responsible for
poor customer experiences. Sharpen’s proprietary Agent
Experience Score (AXS) gives contact centers a new way to measure
and track not only performance, but overall agent well-being. The
company’s unique omni-channel
approach gives agents a single interface for communicating across
multiple channels. A global,
cloud-native platform eliminates scalability issues while delivering
mathematically unbeatable voice quality. Sharpen was named among the
Best Places to Work in Indiana. The company is also a recipient of the
Stevie American Business Awards, is a winner of CUSTOMER Magazine’s 2018
Contact Center Technology Award, and was named by Nemertes Research as a
2018 Top Rated Contact Center Solutions Provider. Sharpen was founded in
2011 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind. Visit www.sharpencx.com
or call 855.249.3357.
