Sharpen Technologies : Offers Logic and Action Bots to Modernize Omni-Channel Workflows

Sharpen Technologies, developers of the agent-first omni-channel cloud contact center platform, has launched Logic and Action bots that transform traditional interactive voice response systems into omni-channel workflows.

The bots eliminate the need to create and update IVR trees for each communications channel. Using an intuitive graphical interface, contact centers can now easily customize bot-driven workflows once and apply them across all channels for a more consistent customer journey, an improved agent experience, and increased efficiencies.

“All the buzz – and promise – around bots has contact centers eager to incorporate them into their customer experience environments," said Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics. “Yet they find themselves confused by the number of components and amount of integration required. By building Logic and Actions directly into the Sharpen platform with no additional fees or integration, the company simplifies the deployment process for customers and makes it more cost-effective.”

The Logic and Action bots make use of Sharpen’s application programming interfaces to access data from communications streams, ticketing systems, CRM systems, and other third-party databases. Based on this data, the bots determine the intent of an interaction and either respond directly to it or route it to an agent. Sharpen monitors these workflow interactions, giving contact centers real-time analytics and alerts that further optimize the customer and agent experience.

Sharpen’s Logic and Action bots include the following capabilities:

Handle incoming interactions of all types—voice, video, text and data—and respond directly or route to the best agent or queue.

Offer self-service using intelligent automation to respond, complete tasks, or trigger subsequent actions.

Use APIs to access Sharpen data and data from CRM and other third-party systems for responses or actions.

Support PCI-compliant credit card payments over the phone.

Communicate using natural language processing and understanding for speech-to-text and text-to-speech.

Support voice biometrics to authorize users by the tone of their voice.

“We designed Logic and Actions to solve a clear industry problem: Traditional IVR is a lost cause in an omni-channel world,” said Kevin Schatz, Sharpen’s chief technology officer. “Tweaking existing IVRs has left an inefficient and disparate mess. And vendors offering bot-powered workflows through acquisitions and partnerships have made these solutions cost-prohibitive and complex. Logic and Actions leapfrog these solutions to give contact centers an accessible way to streamline workflows across any and all channels.”

To learn more about Sharpen’s Logic and Action bots, visit: https://sharpencx.com/actions/.

About Sharpen Technologies

Sharpen Technologies is a customer experience technology provider that offers a cloud-native, agent-first, omni-channel contact center platform. Its solutions address decades-old agent issues responsible for poor customer experiences. Sharpen’s proprietary Agent Experience Score (AXS) gives contact centers a new way to measure and track not only performance, but overall agent well-being. The company’s unique omni-channel approach gives agents a single interface for communicating across multiple channels. A global, cloud-native platform eliminates scalability issues while delivering mathematically unbeatable voice quality. Sharpen was named among the Best Places to Work in Indiana. The company is also a recipient of the Stevie American Business Awards, is a winner of CUSTOMER Magazine’s 2018 Contact Center Technology Award, and was named by Nemertes Research as a 2018 Top Rated Contact Center Solutions Provider. Sharpen was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind. Visit www.sharpencx.com or call 855.249.3357.

