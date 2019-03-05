SharperLending Expands Appraisal Firewall Integration with Ellie Mae's Digital Mortgage Solution to Offer Mobile Property Inspection Tools

Mortgage technology provider SharperLending
LLC announced that its Appraisal Firewall integration has been
expanded to include Verisite property inspections through Ellie
Mae’s Encompass® Digital Mortgage Solution™. The seamless
integration allows lenders to order a full suite of Verisite’s
mobile-based property inspection solutions directly through Encompass to
drive quality and efficiency in the loan origination process.
Verisite
is an app for smart phones that utilizes cutting edge mobile technology
to provide lenders with instant interior and exterior property photos
and detail. It then combines app data with historical property and local
market information to deliver robust and comprehensive property
inspections into Encompass through the Appraisal
Firewall real estate appraisal software integration.
Ellie Mae is a leading provider of innovative on-demand software
solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry. Ellie
Mae’s Digital Mortgage Solution provides one system of record that
enables banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders to originate and fund
mortgages and improve compliance, loan quality and efficiency.
“SharperLending is delighted to expand our partnership with Ellie Mae to
include the Verisite suite of property inspection tools,” said Dave
Black, CEO and Founder of SharperLending LLC, the company behind the
Appraisal Firewall and Verisite software. “Our secure, seamless
integration with Encompass enables our clients to simplify the process
of ordering our Verisite Photo Report and Verisite Plus products through
the existing Appraisal Firewall real estate appraisal interface, so they
can more efficiently process loans and grow their business. We look
forward to a long, successful relationship with Ellie Mae.”
About SharperLending LLC
Headquartered in Spokane, Wash., SharperLending LLC, was founded in 1989
and was the first to offer a complete Web browser-based mortgage credit
reporting system on the Internet. The company’s proven technology has
processed more than two billion secure mortgage transactions, and has
been an integration partner with Ellie Mae for nearly two decades.
SharperLending has been processing appraisals since the late 1990s, with
Appraisal Firewall breaking out of the company’s settlement services
technology into its own unique offering. SharperLending, LLC has three
divisions under its corporate umbrella: SharperLending Mortgage Services
Division, the mortgage services and Appraisal Firewall platforms;
SharperLending Credit Division, technology for the credit reporting
industry; and SharperLending Solutions, the loan origination product
packaging division. Learn more about Verisite at www.AppraisalFirewall.com/Verisite
or call (800)452-1174. Learn more about Appraisal Firewall at www.AppraisalFirewall.com.
Watch a video about Appraisal Firewall here.
