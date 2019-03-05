SharperLending Expands Appraisal Firewall Integration with Ellie Mae's Digital Mortgage Solution to Offer Mobile Property Inspection Tools

Partnership enables lenders to access Verisite Property Inspections through leading digital mortgage solution

Mortgage technology provider SharperLending LLC announced that its Appraisal Firewall integration has been expanded to include Verisite property inspections through Ellie Mae’s Encompass® Digital Mortgage Solution™. The seamless integration allows lenders to order a full suite of Verisite’s mobile-based property inspection solutions directly through Encompass to drive quality and efficiency in the loan origination process.

Verisite is an app for smart phones that utilizes cutting edge mobile technology to provide lenders with instant interior and exterior property photos and detail. It then combines app data with historical property and local market information to deliver robust and comprehensive property inspections into Encompass through the Appraisal Firewall real estate appraisal software integration.

Ellie Mae is a leading provider of innovative on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry. Ellie Mae’s Digital Mortgage Solution provides one system of record that enables banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders to originate and fund mortgages and improve compliance, loan quality and efficiency.

“SharperLending is delighted to expand our partnership with Ellie Mae to include the Verisite suite of property inspection tools,” said Dave Black, CEO and Founder of SharperLending LLC, the company behind the Appraisal Firewall and Verisite software. “Our secure, seamless integration with Encompass enables our clients to simplify the process of ordering our Verisite Photo Report and Verisite Plus products through the existing Appraisal Firewall real estate appraisal interface, so they can more efficiently process loans and grow their business. We look forward to a long, successful relationship with Ellie Mae.”

About SharperLending LLC

Headquartered in Spokane, Wash., SharperLending LLC, was founded in 1989 and was the first to offer a complete Web browser-based mortgage credit reporting system on the Internet. The company’s proven technology has processed more than two billion secure mortgage transactions, and has been an integration partner with Ellie Mae for nearly two decades. SharperLending has been processing appraisals since the late 1990s, with Appraisal Firewall breaking out of the company’s settlement services technology into its own unique offering. SharperLending, LLC has three divisions under its corporate umbrella: SharperLending Mortgage Services Division, the mortgage services and Appraisal Firewall platforms; SharperLending Credit Division, technology for the credit reporting industry; and SharperLending Solutions, the loan origination product packaging division. Learn more about Verisite at www.AppraisalFirewall.com/Verisite or call (800)452-1174. Learn more about Appraisal Firewall at www.AppraisalFirewall.com. Watch a video about Appraisal Firewall here.

