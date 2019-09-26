SharperLending® Mortgage Technology Partners with Freddie Mac to Assess and Evaluate Loan Risk, Provide Credit Reports to Lenders

Credit Reporting Evaluation Service Speeds Loan Processing to Benefit Lenders, Borrowers

SharperLending® LLC today announced that it is teaming up with Freddie Mac to provide data integration services that include merged credit report results to expedite the mortgage processing assessment timeline. SharperLending technology will facilitate the borrower credit process to send data directly to Freddie Mac’s Loan Product Advisor® and its Loan Quality Advisor® systems for assessment.

With SharperLending’s advanced technology providing merged credit report data through a direct integration, Freddie Mac clients can access and assess underwriting risk from a broader pool of loans. Hundreds of regional and national credit reporting agencies use SharperLending technology to provide merged credit reports to tens of thousands of retail lenders.

“SharperLending is honored to be selected as a direct credit reporting company for Freddie Mac,” said Dave Black, CEO and Founder of SharperLending. “Our long history, our breadth and depth of knowledge as industry technologists, and our constant focus on driving innovation continues to be proven with this integration.”

Mortgage lenders may access SharperLending’s contact information and Loan Product Advisor and Loan Quality Advisor’s list of approved SharperLending technical affiliates to order new merged credit reports and reissue existing data.

About SharperLending LLC

Headquartered in Spokane, Wash., SharperLending LLC, was founded in 1989 and was the first to offer a complete Web browser-based credit reporting system on the internet. The company’s proven financial technology has processed billions of secure mortgage transactions. SharperLending LLC has three divisions under its corporate umbrella: SharperLending Mortgage Services Division, the mortgage services and Appraisal Firewall platforms; SharperLending Credit Division, technology for the credit reporting industry; and SharperLending Solutions, the loan origination product packaging division. For more information, visit www.SharperLending.com, or call (800)452-1174.

