Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SharperLending® Mortgage Technology Partners with Freddie Mac to Assess and Evaluate Loan Risk, Provide Credit Reports to Lenders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Credit Reporting Evaluation Service Speeds Loan Processing to Benefit Lenders, Borrowers

SharperLending® LLC today announced that it is teaming up with Freddie Mac to provide data integration services that include merged credit report results to expedite the mortgage processing assessment timeline. SharperLending technology will facilitate the borrower credit process to send data directly to Freddie Mac’s Loan Product Advisor® and its Loan Quality Advisor® systems for assessment.

With SharperLending’s advanced technology providing merged credit report data through a direct integration, Freddie Mac clients can access and assess underwriting risk from a broader pool of loans. Hundreds of regional and national credit reporting agencies use SharperLending technology to provide merged credit reports to tens of thousands of retail lenders.

“SharperLending is honored to be selected as a direct credit reporting company for Freddie Mac,” said Dave Black, CEO and Founder of SharperLending. “Our long history, our breadth and depth of knowledge as industry technologists, and our constant focus on driving innovation continues to be proven with this integration.”

Mortgage lenders may access SharperLending’s contact information and Loan Product Advisor and Loan Quality Advisor’s list of approved SharperLending technical affiliates to order new merged credit reports and reissue existing data.

About SharperLending LLC

Headquartered in Spokane, Wash., SharperLending LLC, was founded in 1989 and was the first to offer a complete Web browser-based credit reporting system on the internet. The company’s proven financial technology has processed billions of secure mortgage transactions. SharperLending LLC has three divisions under its corporate umbrella: SharperLending Mortgage Services Division, the mortgage services and Appraisal Firewall platforms; SharperLending Credit Division, technology for the credit reporting industry; and SharperLending Solutions, the loan origination product packaging division. For more information, visit www.SharperLending.com, or call (800)452-1174.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:14aTHE J. M. SMUCKER COMPANY : Announces Benefits Enhancements to Further Support Employees
PR
08:14aAESCUVEST : Digital Health - Is It All About Reimbursement?
BU
08:13aPERFORMANCE TESTING : Analysis with Zwick/Roell Testing System
PU
08:13aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA : Circular of the Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2019
PU
08:13aVIASAT : Chairman and CEO, Mark Dankberg, to Deliver Keynote Address at the Latin American Satellite Congress
PU
08:13aAVIANCA : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
08:13aANDREWS SYKES : Flood warnings issued nationwide as severe weather strikes
PU
08:13aPACIFIC ARC RESOURCES : Announces Planned Debt-To-Equity Conversion
AQ
08:13aIMAGIN MEDICAL : Announces Meeting Regarding i/Blue's Regulatory Pathway
AQ
08:13aSPRINT : Wins Silver Telly Award for Powerful Relay Service Commercial
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN Amro hit by Dutch money laundering investigation
2IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : cuts annual profit forecast on U.S. vaping backlash
3China criticizes new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals
4NEL : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant for development of an advanced pilot production line for electrolysers
5CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Update on proposed demerger of Covent Garden

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group