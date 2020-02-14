Sharrow Propeller™ Wins Coveted Miami International Boat Show “Innovation Award”

New propeller heralded as a “breakthrough” for the industry, offering significant performance and fuel efficiency improvements

Sharrow Marine won one of the boating industry’s top honors Friday, receiving a prestigious Innovation Award for the new SHARROW PROPELLER™ MODEL MX-1 that went on the market earlier this year.

The Sharrow Propeller™ won this year’s Innovation Award for Propulsion Equipment & Parts due to its revolutionary new design and the performance and fuel efficiency gains it is bringing to the market.

“This is a breakthrough prop design that promises lower vibration, increased efficiency and could truly change the industry,” said Innovation Award Judge Ed Sherman.

The new Sharrow Propeller™ represents the first major advancement in propeller design since the 1930s. Third party testing of the Sharrow Propeller™ demonstrates that it is 9-15% more efficient than the industry standard Wageningen B-Series design. Sharrow’s innovative design enables higher top speed, better handling, reduced vibrations and a stronger propeller in general – resulting in less wear and tear on engines and substantial reduction in fuel costs.

Each Sharrow Propeller is made to order to fit the individual specifications of the boat. They are custom CNC machined to perfection and specifically designed for high-performance on sterndrives and outboard motors.

“Receiving this award is such a huge honor,” said Greg Sharrow, founder and CEO of Sharrow Marine. “As we’ve gone through the R&D and testing process, we felt we had created something really revolutionary for the industry, but being recognized this way so early in the product’s life cycle is such a huge honor.”

The Innovation Awards program honors manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products for the boating industry to market. Winning products are selected on the basis of innovative distinction from other products current being manufactured in the marine industry, substantial modification of a product, practicality of use, benefit to the marine industry and/or consumer and cost. The awards are managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI).

The Sharrow Propeller™ is currently available in aluminum and stainless-steel and will fit most outboards and sterndrives between 100HP-450HP. The propeller can be purchased at www.sharrowmarine.com.

The Sharrow Propeller™ has undergone extensive third-party testing, including independent testing by BoatTEST.com. Advantages cited by BoatTEST.com and others of the new SHARROW PROPELLER™ MODEL MX-1 include:

Performs significantly better at idle

Planes at a lower RPM

Is faster at all RPM settings

Gets significantly more mpg at 3000 and 3500 RPM

Is more fuel efficient at every speed through water setting

Is as much as 18% more fuel efficient at 26-28 MPH

Produces the highest top speed

Creates noticeably less vibration

Is generally quieter

Has superior handling in tight turns at high-speed

Improves handling in reverse

Provides the greatest range at all speeds

Forty-six U.S. and international patents have been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and foreign countries to protect the intellectual property rights for the Sharrow Propeller™. Already, 23 patents have been awarded in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Australia, Europe (14 countries), Taiwan, China, and South Korea – with many other patent applications pending in countries around the globe.

Sharrow Marine LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sharrow Engineering LLC - a nautical and aeronautical engineering company dedicated to the research and development of revolutionary high-performance propulsion technologies for the maritime and aeronautical industries. Company offices are headquartered in Philadelphia, with additional offices in Detroit MI. Sharrow Engineering LLC has assembled a team of the world’s top aeronautical, nautical, aerospace, and mechanical engineers to assist with the company’s core mission to reinvent the methodologies and technologies used for propulsion in the 21st century.

