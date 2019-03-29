Shazam! - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Available April 5

WaterTower Music is excited to announce the April 5 release of the
soundtrack to “Shazam!” Directed by David F. Sandberg (“Annabelle:
Creation”), New Line Cinema’s superhero origin story will be in
theaters April 5, 2019.
The 29-track “Shazam!” soundtrack album features original score
by acclaimed composer Benjamin Wallfisch (“Blade Runner 2049,” “IT”),
under the direction of David F. Sandberg, with whom he worked on the box
office hit “Annabelle: Creation.”
LINK
TO LISTEN: “SHAZAM!” by Benjamin Wallfisch
LINK
TO LISTEN: “Fight Flight” by Benjamin Wallfisch
LINK
TO LISTEN: “Subway Chase” by Benjamin Wallfisch
"It’s always such an incredible joy collaborating with David,” explained
Wallfisch. “Not only is he a visionary filmmaker, he’s also a great
musician. We both have a shared love of the classic superhero, fantasy
and adventure scores of the `80s, and we started the SHAZAM! score by
trying to channel the feeling of wonder and hope that incredible music
gives you. It felt like being a kid again; I grew up in the `80s in
total awe of, and in love with, that music.”
Sandberg spoke about working with Wallfisch on the film’s music. “Ben is
the only composer I’ve worked with so far, and the guy is amazing,”
explains the director. “Something we talked about is that I wanted it to
feel very much like a classic superhero score, because Shazam is a
Golden Age Super Hero, and I wanted to honor that history.”
The
Shazam! Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is now available for
digital and CD preorder. It will be available for streaming and
for purchase digitally April 5, and on CD May 10. The track list is as
follows:
-
SHAZAM!
-
The Consul of Wizards
-
Seeking Spell
-
Compass
-
Seven Symbols
-
The Rock of Eternity
-
Subway Chase
-
It's You or No One
-
Dude, You're Stacked
-
This is Power
-
Bus Rescue
-
You’re Like a Bad Guy, Right?
-
Them's Street Rules
-
Superman It
-
Super Villain
-
You Might Need it More Than Me
-
Come Home Billy
-
Give Me Your Power
-
His Name Is
-
Sentimental Nonsense
-
Run!
-
Play Time's Over
-
All Hands On Deck
-
I Can Fly!
-
Fight Flight
-
Finale
-
We’ve Got a Lair
-
I'm Home
-
I Name the Gods
About Benjamin Wallfisch:
BENJAMIN WALLFISCH (Composer) is a Golden Globe-, BAFTA-, GRAMMY-and Emmy Award-nominated composer whose career spans over 75
feature films, recently including Denis Villeneuve’s critically
acclaimed “Blade Runner 2049,” in collaboration with Academy
Award-winning composer and regular collaborator Hans Zimmer; Andy
Muschietti’s “IT,” the most successful horror film of all time; Academy
Award Best Picture nominee “Hidden Figures” (in collaboration with
Pharrell Williams and Hans Zimmer); and David F. Sandberg’s box office
hit “Annabelle: Creation.” On the invitation of Zimmer, he contributed
music based on Elgar’s “Enigma Variations” for Christopher Nolan’s
“Dunkirk.”
His other recent projects include Gore Verbinski’s “A Cure for
Wellness”; the Steven Spielberg-produced short film “Auschwitz,”
directed by James Moll; “King of Thieves,” starring Michael Caine and
directed by James Marsh; and Steven Knight’s “Serenity,” starring
Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. His upcoming movies include
“Hellboy,” starring David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, and Ian McShane,
directed by Neil Marshall and “IT Chapter Two,” directed by Andy
Muschietti.
With over 25 acclaimed albums of his music released to date, Wallfisch
has performed live in over 100 concerts worldwide, leading orchestras
such as the London Philharmonic, Philharmonia, Los Angeles Philharmonic,
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and the Sydney Symphony, at venues
including the Hollywood Bowl, Sydney Opera House and Royal Festival
Hall. He has collaborated, recorded and performed his music with artists
including Lang Lang, Herbie Hancock and Yuja Wang, and has over 50
concert music commissions to his name.
Wallfisch has collaborated three times with Pharrell Williams, including
a live performance at the 2015 GRAMMY Awards, and recently partnered
with Adele, arranging her 2017 GRAMMY performance of George Michael’s
“Fast Love.”
A member of BAFTA since 2009, Wallfisch was appointed an Associate of
the Royal Academy of Music, London in 2014 and was invited to join the
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2017.
About “Shazam!”:
We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring
it out. In Billy Batson’s case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this
streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero
Shazam, courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a
ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by
doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! With
the help of superhero enthusiast friend Freddy, Shazam sets out to test
the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of the child he
is inside. But he’ll need to master them quickly to fight the deadly
forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, who’s got his eye on
Shazam’s powers and wants them for himself.
David F. Sandberg directed the origin story that stars Zachary Levi as
the titular DC Super Hero, along with Mark Strong in the role of
Super-Villain Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, and Asher Angel as Billy Batson.
Peter Safran produced the film, which also stars Jack Dylan Grazer as
Billy’s best friend Freddy, and Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou as the
Wizard. Firmly set in the DC universe but with its own distinctly fun,
family-centric tone, the screenplay is by Henry Gayden, story by Gayden
and Darren Lemke, based on characters from DC. Shazam was created by
Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. Jeffrey Chernov, Christopher Godsick, Walter
Hamada, Geoff Johns, Adam Schlagman, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter,
Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Dwayne Johnson served as executive
producers.
A New Line Cinema presentation, “Shazam!” hits theaters April 5, 2019,
and will be distributed worldwide in 2D, 3D and IMAX by Warner Bros.
Pictures. The film has been rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action,
language, and suggestive material. www.ShazamMovie.com
About WaterTower Music:
WaterTower Music, the in-house music label for Warner Bros., has been
releasing recorded music since 2001 and has released over 200 titles,
including the soundtracks and scores to Aquaman, Crazy Rich Asians,
Wonder Woman, Interstellar, Game Of Thrones, Westworld, Riverdale, The
Hobbit Trilogy, The LEGO® Movie, The Dark
Knight Rises, Hairspray, Sex and the City, Elf, and The Notebook,
among others.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005013/en/