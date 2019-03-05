Log in
SheSpeaks Workshop for Women Returns to Boston

03/05/2019 | 10:37am EST

BOSTON, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpeakWell Partners, a team of speaking and leadership experts, is returning to Boston for the fourth offering of their special one-day workshop, SheSpeaks. SheSpeaks is specifically designed for professional women looking for career growth and business success, focusing on public speaking and assertive communication techniques. The event takes place April 4, 2019 at the Exchange Conference Center in Boston.

“What do C-suite leaders, elite athletes, Oscar-winning actors, and political candidates have in common?” Barbara Roche, partner at SpeakWell and a leadership instructor at the Wharton School asks. “They all work with coaches, because exceptional performance should never be left to chance.”

Charlotte Dietz agrees, “The business world is better — more profitable and more equitable — when women speak up. We help women speakers present in a dynamic fashion and provide them with strategies to make their presentations more memorable.”

Christina Luconi, Chief People Officer at Rapid 7 shares why her company participates: “Rapid 7 is committed to gender parity in our workforce. We send women to SheSpeaks not only to inspire confidence and acquire career-advancing communication skills, but also to connect with a community of women supporting each other. We see this workshop as good for business.”

Event Details:
April 4, 2019
9:00am - 4:00pm
Exchange Conference Center, 212 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA 02210
Purchase Tickets Today

About SpeakWell Partners:
SpeakWell Partners is Barbara Roche and Charlotte Dietz, a coaching duo passionate about all aspects of public speaking. The team specializes in coaching for six specific types of presentations — keynotes, TEDx Talks, brand storytelling, IPO roadshow coaching, conference sessions, and board presentations. Barbara and Charlotte noticed a trend in their client engagements: women tended to avoid or dread the spotlight, and were more likely to ask for private coaching. They created SheSpeaks to help women build the skills and confidence they need to speak up — in the hallway, at a meeting, or on stage.

Media Contact: Kirsty Vitarelli    
  kirsty@carltonprmarketing.com    
  781-457-6112    

SS Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
