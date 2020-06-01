Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shea Homes : Names New Division President for Their Southern California Division

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 01:08pm EDT

WALNUT, Calif., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shea Homes, one of the largest private homebuilders in the United States, today announced that Nicole Murray has been named President of their Southern California division, effective May 26, 2020. Murray succeeds Bob Yoder who recently retired after a successful 23-year career with Shea Homes

Prior to joining Shea Homes, Murray, 40, was Division President for Taylor Morrison Southern California, responsible for all aspects of their homebuilding operation and leadership team.  Prior to joining Taylor Morrison, she was the Chief Operating Officer at John Burns Real Estate Consulting, a leading industry research and consulting firm. She has a long track record in homebuilding, also having spent several years at The Fieldstone Group of Companies as Vice President, Community Development and Project Manager.  Her experience spans land acquisition, entitlement processing, product design, land development, onsite production, and sales and marketing.   

"We are very pleased to have Nicole join our team.  The experience she brings, coupled with the strong team in place, will be a great combination," said Bert Selva, President and CEO of Shea Homes. Currently, Murray serves on the Orange County Building Industry Association Board of Directors. She is a licensed contractor and broker in the State of California and has an MBA and BA from the University of San Diego. 

About Shea Homes®
Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 112,000 homes. Over the past several years, Shea Homes has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction with a reputation for design, quality and customer service. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, please visit SheaHomes.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shea-homes-names-new-division-president-for-their-southern-california-division-301068609.html

SOURCE Shea Homes


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:43pRotunda Capital-Backed Trinity3 Technology Announces New CEO Scott Gill
BU
01:42pMERITAGE HOMES : Introduces Two New, Affordable Communities in Greater Nashville
AQ
01:40pONCBIOMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:39pTPV360 Addresses Critical Pain Points for Highly Regulated Businesses With the Launch of a High-Tech, Intuitive, and Low-Cost (SaaS) Third-Party Verification Platform.
BU
01:37pTRIPBORN, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:35pJAPAN GOLD : IIROC Trading Resumption - JG
AQ
01:35pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)
GL
01:34pINVESCO SENIOR INCOME TRUST : Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends
PR
01:34pFiat Chrysler Up; Names Carmassi as Comau CEO in Preparation for Stock Market Listing
DJ
01:32pPERNOD RICARD : Reopening of Bars and Restaurants in France
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group