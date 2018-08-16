Sheaff Brock Speaks at Annual CE Day for FPA of Greater Indiana

Managing
Director David S. Gilreath, CFP,® was the speaker for Sheaff Brock
Investment Advisors at the Annual CE Day for The Financial Planning
Association® (FPA®) of Greater Indiana held on August 3, 2018. His
topic, Understanding Volatility, and How to Manage It, gave
financial planners in attendance continuing education credit regarding
insights of volatility in the market and opportunities to exploit it to
their clients’ advantage through options income investment strategies.
Emphasizing the difference between historic and implied volatility,
Gilreath explained the Volatility Index (VIX) as an attempt at assessing
volatility looking ahead and not recently-observed volatility while also
demonstrating how the VIX is measured and applied.
Gilreath’s recommendations for investors in managing volatility included:
-
Knowing yourself as an investor—your risk tolerance as well as your
time frame, objectives and goals
-
Focusing on diversification—strategically allocating your assets,
rebalancing, and not attempting to time the market
-
Understanding specific strategies to meet your goals—your
portfolio/position hedge and opportunities for income generation,
specifically options premiums
Gilreath analyzed the pricing of options, reviewed put selling and
credit spreads, and examined covered calls and put selling as investment
strategies for incremental income. Financial planners and investment
advisors who understand the benefits and risks of option strategies may
be able to help their clients take advantage of market volatility as an
opportunity for diversification and income.
Gilreath, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer for Sheaff
Brock, is a 36-plus year veteran in the financial industry. As a
founding principal of Sheaff
Brock Investment Advisors, David Gilreath shares responsibility for
setting investment policy, asset allocation, and security selection for
the company’s managed accounts. He has contributed to the investment
column of the Indianapolis Business Journal, the financial
markets column for ABCNews.com, and the Investor Toolkit on CNBC.com.
Gilreath is based in the Sheaff Brock corporate office in Indianapolis,
Indiana.
About Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC:
Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm
focusing on innovative investment strategies that strive to enhance the
portfolios of both growth- and income-oriented investors. The firm
manages $1.04 billion in assets nationwide as of 12/31/2017. Sheaff
Brock principal David Gilreath is a contributor of investment news to ABCNews.com,
CNBC.com,
and Investopedia.com.
Please visit sheaffbrock.com
for more information.
About The Financial Planning Association (FPA)
The Financial Planning Association is the principal professional
organization for Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®)
professionals, educators, financial services providers and students who
seek advancement in their profession. The primary aim of FPA is to
elevate the profession that transforms lives through the power of
financial planning.
