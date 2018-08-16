Sheaff Brock Speaks at Annual CE Day for FPA of Greater Indiana

Registered Investment Advisory Firm in Indianapolis, Indiana

Managing Director David S. Gilreath, CFP,® was the speaker for Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors at the Annual CE Day for The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) of Greater Indiana held on August 3, 2018. His topic, Understanding Volatility, and How to Manage It, gave financial planners in attendance continuing education credit regarding insights of volatility in the market and opportunities to exploit it to their clients’ advantage through options income investment strategies.

Emphasizing the difference between historic and implied volatility, Gilreath explained the Volatility Index (VIX) as an attempt at assessing volatility looking ahead and not recently-observed volatility while also demonstrating how the VIX is measured and applied.

Gilreath’s recommendations for investors in managing volatility included:

Knowing yourself as an investor—your risk tolerance as well as your time frame, objectives and goals

Focusing on diversification—strategically allocating your assets, rebalancing, and not attempting to time the market

Understanding specific strategies to meet your goals—your portfolio/position hedge and opportunities for income generation, specifically options premiums

Gilreath analyzed the pricing of options, reviewed put selling and credit spreads, and examined covered calls and put selling as investment strategies for incremental income. Financial planners and investment advisors who understand the benefits and risks of option strategies may be able to help their clients take advantage of market volatility as an opportunity for diversification and income.

Gilreath, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer for Sheaff Brock, is a 36-plus year veteran in the financial industry. As a founding principal of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, David Gilreath shares responsibility for setting investment policy, asset allocation, and security selection for the company’s managed accounts. He has contributed to the investment column of the Indianapolis Business Journal, the financial markets column for ABCNews.com, and the Investor Toolkit on CNBC.com. Gilreath is based in the Sheaff Brock corporate office in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm focusing on innovative investment strategies that strive to enhance the portfolios of both growth- and income-oriented investors. The firm manages $1.04 billion in assets nationwide as of 12/31/2017. Sheaff Brock principal David Gilreath is a contributor of investment news to ABCNews.com, CNBC.com, and Investopedia.com. Please visit sheaffbrock.com for more information.

About The Financial Planning Association (FPA)

The Financial Planning Association is the principal professional organization for Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) professionals, educators, financial services providers and students who seek advancement in their profession. The primary aim of FPA is to elevate the profession that transforms lives through the power of financial planning.

