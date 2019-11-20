Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shearwater GeoServices : adds second vessel for TGS Argentina Survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 03:05am EST

20th November 2019

Shearwater GeoServices adds second vessel for TGS Argentina Survey.

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS ('Shearwater') is pleased to announce an expansion of the previously announced South America survey to two vessels. Shearwater also confirms this survey is for TGS in Argentina.

The additional phase is for 5-months bringing the total award to 11-vessel months. One of Shearwater's industry leading high capacity seismic vessels will be used for the project, capable of deploying large streamer spreads in tough environments.

'We are very pleased to see a second vessel added to the TGS Argentina program,' said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices. 'Market visibility for 2020 has increased significantly and clients are booking capacity earlier than in previous years.'

For further information:
Irene Waage Basili, CEO, Shearwater GeoServices, phone: +47 90 09 86 88

About Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS:
Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS is a global, customer-focused and technology-driven provider of marine geophysical services. The company has the world's largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full-range of geophysical acquisition techniques, effective surveys and high-quality data. Shearwater has close to 600 employees, an industry-leading cost position and a strong balance sheet. Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Shearwater is owned by Rasmussengruppen AS, GC Rieber Shipping ASA and Schlumberger.

Disclaimer

Shearwater Geoservices AS published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 08:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:24aSHANGHAI ELECTRIC : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
PU
03:24aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : Number of naturalisations increased by 9.2% during the first three quarters of 2019
PU
03:24aCERILLION : Holding(s) in Company
PU
03:24aINDIGOVISION : 2019 November 20 Transaction in Own Shares
PU
03:24aCORRECTION : Appointment of Directors
PU
03:20aINFRASTRATA : PrimaryBid.com Offer
PU
03:20aVERSEON : Proposed Cancellation of Admission to Trading on AIM
PU
03:20aNASDAQ OMX NORDIC NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM : Meddelelse af forventede udbytter, Investeringsforeningen Maj Invest
PU
03:17aSouth Africa annual consumer inflation slows to eight-year low
RE
03:17aIndonesia sees no bailout for troubled life insurer, eyes fraud
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices extend losses on supply, trade war fears
2Aston Martin launches first SUV, hopeful of a turnaround
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
4THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : The Chefs' Warehouse Announces Pricing of $130 Million of 1.875% Convertible Seni..
5Beijing tariff demands may expand U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal significantly

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group