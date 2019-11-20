20th November 2019

Shearwater GeoServices adds second vessel for TGS Argentina Survey.

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS ('Shearwater') is pleased to announce an expansion of the previously announced South America survey to two vessels. Shearwater also confirms this survey is for TGS in Argentina.

The additional phase is for 5-months bringing the total award to 11-vessel months. One of Shearwater's industry leading high capacity seismic vessels will be used for the project, capable of deploying large streamer spreads in tough environments.

'We are very pleased to see a second vessel added to the TGS Argentina program,' said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices. 'Market visibility for 2020 has increased significantly and clients are booking capacity earlier than in previous years.'

For further information:

Irene Waage Basili, CEO, Shearwater GeoServices, phone: +47 90 09 86 88

About Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS:

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS is a global, customer-focused and technology-driven provider of marine geophysical services. The company has the world's largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full-range of geophysical acquisition techniques, effective surveys and high-quality data. Shearwater has close to 600 employees, an industry-leading cost position and a strong balance sheet. Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Shearwater is owned by Rasmussengruppen AS, GC Rieber Shipping ASA and Schlumberger.