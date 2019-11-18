Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shearwater GeoServices : awarded largest-ever 4D campaign in the Asia Pacific region by Woodside

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 02:40am EST

18th November 2019

Shearwater GeoServices awarded largest-ever 4D campaign in the Asia Pacific region by Woodside

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS ('Shearwater') has been awarded the largest-ever 4D seismic campaign in the Asia Pacific region covering up to six fields operated by Woodside in Australia.

The campaign, planned to commence in Q4 2019, covers new 4D acquisition over the Pluto, Brunello, Laverda, Cimatti and Vincent fields with an option for one additional field. The 4D seismic campaign will improve Woodside's understanding of the fields' production performance over time and provide data to guide future field developments. This is the second 4D seismic campaign award by Woodside to Shearwater following the baseline 4D program in Senegal earlier this year.

'By using Isometrix, the world's most advanced multi-sensor seismic acquisition technology, Woodside will get high-quality 4D seismic data to support future field activities,' said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices. 'Our Isometrix equipped vessels have been the 4D towed-streamer technology of choice through the North Sea summer season, and we are very pleased to see Woodside choose this platform for their extensive 2019-2020 North West Australia 4D campaign.'

The campaign will be executed using the Amazon Conqueror, one of the world's most advanced seismic vessels, purpose built for environmentally friendly seismic acquisition, and equipped with Isometrix the leading multi-component multi-sensor seismic streamer system.

For further information:
Irene Waage Basili, CEO, Shearwater GeoServices, phone: +47 90 09 86 88

About Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS:
Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS is a global, customer-focused and technology-driven provider of marine geophysical services. The company has the world's largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full-range of geophysical acquisition techniques, effective surveys and high-quality data. Shearwater has approximately 600 employees, an industry-leading cost position and a strong balance sheet. Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Shearwater is owned by RASMUSSENGRUPPEN AS, GC Rieber Shipping ASA and Schlumberger.

Disclaimer

Shearwater Geoservices AS published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 07:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40aSHEARWATER GEOSERVICES : awarded largest-ever 4D campaign in the Asia Pacific region by Woodside
PU
02:38aNearly 20% of Japan households using e-money but cash still king
RE
02:38aSERGIO ERMOTTI : UBS Chief Ermotti wants to stay until 2021
RE
02:32aUnions threaten to ground South Africa's aviation industry
RE
02:31aChina's Foreign Direct Investment Picked Up in October
DJ
02:30aS.Africa's MTN, Cell C expand roaming agreement
RE
02:30aBANK OF FINLAND : Rules for TARGET2-Suomen Pankki have been updated
PU
02:28aEXPLAINER : Crypto backed by crypto: Dai seeks to change 'stablecoin' game
RE
02:25aJHF MBS #151 : R&I Announces Add. Report on Prelim Rating
PU
02:25aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Electricity price decreased from a high level
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
2NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Hitachi Kokusai Electric bring local 5G and private LTE networks to Japanese enterprises
3ARCELORMITTAL : Indian Supreme Court approves ArcelorMittal's acquisition of Essar Steel
4STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : Greenlit Brands divests general..
5IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : has successfully completed a private placement of shares, raising NOK ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group