18th November 2019

Shearwater GeoServices awarded largest-ever 4D campaign in the Asia Pacific region by Woodside

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS ('Shearwater') has been awarded the largest-ever 4D seismic campaign in the Asia Pacific region covering up to six fields operated by Woodside in Australia.

The campaign, planned to commence in Q4 2019, covers new 4D acquisition over the Pluto, Brunello, Laverda, Cimatti and Vincent fields with an option for one additional field. The 4D seismic campaign will improve Woodside's understanding of the fields' production performance over time and provide data to guide future field developments. This is the second 4D seismic campaign award by Woodside to Shearwater following the baseline 4D program in Senegal earlier this year.

'By using Isometrix, the world's most advanced multi-sensor seismic acquisition technology, Woodside will get high-quality 4D seismic data to support future field activities,' said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices. 'Our Isometrix equipped vessels have been the 4D towed-streamer technology of choice through the North Sea summer season, and we are very pleased to see Woodside choose this platform for their extensive 2019-2020 North West Australia 4D campaign.'

The campaign will be executed using the Amazon Conqueror, one of the world's most advanced seismic vessels, purpose built for environmentally friendly seismic acquisition, and equipped with Isometrix the leading multi-component multi-sensor seismic streamer system.

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS is a global, customer-focused and technology-driven provider of marine geophysical services. The company has the world's largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full-range of geophysical acquisition techniques, effective surveys and high-quality data. Shearwater has approximately 600 employees, an industry-leading cost position and a strong balance sheet. Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Shearwater is owned by RASMUSSENGRUPPEN AS, GC Rieber Shipping ASA and Schlumberger.