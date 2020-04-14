Shearwater GeoServices has received project termination notices for two contracts in Asia Pacific

14th April 2020

The first includes a short project for Woodside in Australia which was part of the award announced on 18 November 2019. The second covers a survey for Reliance in India announced on 28 January 2020.

The projects are terminated as per client's rights within the respective contracts.

Irene Waage Basili, CEO, Shearwater GeoServices

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS is a global, customer-focused and technology-driven provider of marine geophysical services. The company has the world's largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full-range of towed streamer and ocean bottom geophysical acquisition techniques, effective surveys and high-quality data. Shearwater has approximately 700 employees, an industry-leading cost position and a strong balance sheet. Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Shearwater is owned by RASMUSSENGRUPPEN AS, GC Rieber Shipping ASA, Schlumberger and Eidesvik Offshore.