Sheckler Foundation : Takes Popular Skate for a Cause Event on a 10 Stop Demo Tour

02/28/2019 | 03:04pm EST

10th Skate for a Cause Event Celebrates by Hosting 10-Stop Demo with 10 Grants to New Recipients

Today, the Sheckler Foundation proudly announces taking its 10th Annual Skate for a Cause event on the road with a 10-stop demo tour in the U.S. The Sheckler Foundation will donate $10,000 to 10 “Be the Change” recipients on this tour, bringing the total amount donated to $100,000.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005926/en/

Sheckler Foundation Takes Popular Skate for a Cause Event on a 10 Stop Demo Tour (Graphic: Business ...

Sheckler Foundation Takes Popular Skate for a Cause Event on a 10 Stop Demo Tour (Graphic: Business Wire)

Sheckler Foundation’s Co-Founder and Pro Skateboarder, Ryan Sheckler states, “Our amazing skate family across the country has been asking us for years to take Skate for a Cause on the road to reach more people. It’s been a blessing to have this event in California the past nine years, but I’m really stoked to celebrate our 10th year with a Skate for a Cause Tour.”

The Sheckler Foundation encourages supporters to enter a cause for “Be the Change” February 28 – March 13th. The Sheckler Foundation will review all entries and on March 20th, announce the 10 worthy recipients they will visit on their 10-stop demo tour in the U.S. Each recipient will receive a $10,000 grant to support their efforts to “Be the Change”.

“Be the Change” is a call to action that drives Ryan and the Sheckler Foundation’s mission to help children in need and injured action sports athletes get back on their feet. Through the Sheckler Foundation and its “Be the Change” initiative, organizations and individuals have worked tirelessly to pay it forward and help one another.

To enter a cause or foundation, visit: http://www.shecklerfoundation.org/be-the-change#enterhere.

For additional info on The Sheckler Foundation, stay tuned to: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and visit: shecklerfoundation.org.

About Sheckler Foundation:

Founded in 2008, The Sheckler Foundation was created as an avenue for Ryan Sheckler, his family, friends and business associates to give back to the community and industry that they are so grateful for. Fueled by the desire to contribute to the many causes that directly benefit and enrich the lives of children and injured action sports athletes, the Sheckler Foundation will produce fundraising events, passion projects and web-based initiatives to raise capital and awareness. Our ultimate goal is to empower our community to “Be the Change!”


© Business Wire 2019
