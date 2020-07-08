Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sheep and lamb market price drop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 11:38pm EDT
Sheep and lamb market price drop

09 July 2020

Key points:

  • Eastern states lamb indicators are now tracking below year-ago levels
  • Easing offshore demand has put downwards pressure on prices
  • The timing of a recovery in global markets and the impact of new season lambs hitting the market will be key to future livestock price movements.

Sheep and lamb prices have remained robust since the start of the year, despite volatile market conditions, surging to record levels in March. While strong competition between processors and restocker buyers, on the back of an already tight supply pool, sustained prices at these elevated levels for the first half of the year, easing offshore demand has pushed all eastern states lamb indicators below year-ago levels in recent weeks.

Lamb market

Lamb prices moved into an unprecedented territory in the first quarter, with the eastern states restocker lamb indicator sitting above 1,000¢/kg carcase weight (cwt) for most of February and March. Despite a strong performance, limited supplies could not offset the downturn in prices this week with the indicator falling below year-ago levels for the first time this year, to 818¢/kg cwt - a 53¢/kg (6%) decline on the same week last year. Trade lambs followed similar trends, down 170¢/kg or 18%, to 755¢/kg cwt.

While total yardings were higher this time last year, so too was the demand for Australian sheepmeat, which saw high prices uphold over winter and peak over July and August. This year, however, ongoing uncertainty in global markets has contributed to subdued export. Unsurprisingly, processor activity has softened and prices responded accordingly, easing much earlier than the winter price trends seen over the last two years.

Heavy lambs also saw significant declines this week, down 25% on year-ago levels to 719¢/kg cwt, a six-month low. The US, a major Australian market for lamb, continues to drive this decline with reduced lamb imports for May. With a significant portion of imported Australian lamb going into foodservice, a recovery in heavy lamb prices will likely be underpinned by improved consumer demand.

Sheep market

The mutton indicator has shown modest declines since the start of June, albeit remaining above year-ago levels to average 602¢/kg cwt on Tuesday 7 July. China demand for mutton has remained strong which has supported mutton prices and the domestic availability of sheep in Australia has declined to a much greater extent than lamb throughput.

Looking ahead

While prices have responded to the demand shortfall, further declines could present, should subdued demand persists into the spring, albeit domestic demand for lamb should provide an element of support. Strong restocker demand at a domestic level, combined with fewer lambs on the ground may also provide a cushion.

Back to News

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 03:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aKNOW THE NUMBERS : supply update
PU
12:16aBANK OF AMERICA : Rocky Mountain Institute Launches the Center for Climate-Aligned Finance
PU
12:16aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Carnival Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CCL
GL
12:16aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – HBB
GL
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:05aSHAREHOLDER ALERT :  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Colony Capital, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CLNY
GL
12:04aSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CTMX
GL
12:02aPHOENIX TREE : Danke Partners with SF.Freight, Huolala to Provide One-click Moving Service for China College Grads
PR
12:02aNEW INDEX : A Young Population Has Been Africa's Best Defense Against COVID-19 Deaths So Far, But Several Regions Are Dangerously Vulnerable
BU
12:01aCAPGEMINI PRESS RELEASE // WORLD WEALTH REPORT 2020 : North America surpasses Asia-Pacific in High Net Worth Individual wealth growth for first time in eight years while COVID-19 brings uncertainty
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRASIA GROUP : AIRASIA : Malaysia's AirAsia in talks to secure funding of over $230 million
2ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google shuts down cloud project, says no plan to offer cloud services in China
3Airbus first-half deliveries hit 16-year low despite June bounce
4Asian stocks set to rise as focus swings to recovery prospects
5BAIDU, INC. : China cracks down on poor taste in renewed bid to clean the internet
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group