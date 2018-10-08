Sheetz Welcomes Stephanie Wilkes to Board of Directors

ALTOONA, Pa., Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheetz , one of America's fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience chains, is proud to announce the appointment of Stephanie Wilkes to the Sheetz Board of Directors.

With more than 25 years' experience managing global brands such as Trident, Halls, Oreo and more at Mondelēz International, Stephanie has a proven track record of managing revenues in excess of $6 billion per year. As Global Category President and President of regional businesses, she helped turn around the Canadian chocolate business by stabilizing revenue, boosted the US gum business with strategic marketing and achieved a double digit growth rate in the candy business. An experienced leader, Stephanie currently provides consulting and coaching for executives, teams and individuals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to the Sheetz Board of Directors," said Stan Sheetz, Chairman of the Board, Sheetz, Inc. "Her vast experience in building and leading diverse, high-performing teams will bring a fresh perspective to our Board as we work to continue Sheetz's mission to provide the ultimate in convenience to our customers."

A graduate of the University of Western Ontario, Wilkes' areas of expertise include leadership, brand development and marketing, annual planning cycles and forecasting, board structures, cultural transformation, consumer insights, and strategy innovation.

The members of the Sheetz Board of Directors provide strategic direction and financial oversight to the brand. Committee members include:

Stan Sheetz , Chairman of the Board, Sheetz, Inc.

, Chairman of the Board, Sheetz, Inc. Stephen Sheetz , Chairman, C.L.I./Chairman, Sheetz Family Council

, Chairman, C.L.I./Chairman, Sheetz Family Council Louie Sheetz , Former EVP of Sales and Marketing, Sheetz, Inc.

, Former EVP of Sales and Marketing, Sheetz, Inc. Joe Sheetz , CEO/ President , Sheetz, Inc.

, CEO/ , Sheetz, Inc. Travis Sheetz , EVP of Operations, Sheetz, Inc.

, EVP of Operations, Sheetz, Inc. Ray Ryan , EVP of Sheetz Distribution Center, Sheetz, Inc.

, EVP of Sheetz Distribution Center, Sheetz, Inc. Chet Cadieux , CEO of QuikTrip Corporation

, CEO of QuikTrip Corporation John Tracy , Executive Chairman of Dot Foods, Inc.

, Executive Chairman of Dot Foods, Inc. William Goodspeed, Esq. , Family Business Expert and Professional Board Member

, Family Business Expert and Professional Board Member Tom Barr , President , Sono Bello , and former VP, Starbucks Coffee Company

, , , and former VP, Starbucks Coffee Company Wesley Wright , President /CEO, Wright Management Consulting and former VP, Walmart Inc.

, /CEO, Wright Management Consulting and former VP, Walmart Inc. G. Robert Sheetz , Director Emeritus and founder of Sheetz, Inc.

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 18,500 employees and more than $6.4 billion in annual revenue. The company operates over 575 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For , Top 12 Best Places to Work for Women and Top 35 Best Workplaces for Millennials , Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).

