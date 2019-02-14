Sheffield Resources : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Notice

15 February 2019

Ms Maria Gimik

Adviser, Listings Compliance ASX Limited

Dear Maria,

CLEANSING NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 (CTH)

Sheffield Resources Limited ("the Company") (ASX:SFX) has today issued 1,565,570 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.6132 per share to an adviser of the Company in satisfaction of financial consulting and advisory services.

The Company gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Act) that:

1. the Company issued the shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

2. as at the date of the notice, the Company has complied with: i. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and ii. section 674 of the Act; and iii. as at the date of this notice, there is no information that is excluded information (as defined in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act).



If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact me on 08 6555 8777.

Yours sincerely

Mark Di Silvio CFO/Company Secretary Sheffield Resources Limited

Name of entity

Sheffield Resources Limited

ABN 29 125 811 083

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued 1. Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 1. 1,565,570

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

1. Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: • the date from which they do • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration 1. Voluntary escrow period is applied to the Fully Paid Ordinary Shares on the following basis: a) 521,857 shares - nil escrow applies b) 521,857 shares - trading restriction through to 31 March 2019 c) 521,856 shares - trading restriction through to 30 June 2019 1. $0.6132 per share (5-day VWAP up to and including 12 Feb 2019)

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) 1.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity Yes that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed Shares issued in satisfaction of financial consulting and advisory services. 29 November 2018

6c Number of +securities issued 1,565,570 without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A Nil

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) Nil

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 N/A

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. N/A

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements N/A

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements See Annexure

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of +securities quoted on (including the +securities section 2 if applicable)

15 February 2019

all ASX in Number +Class 258,023,571 Fully paid ordinary shares

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 1,400,000 1,600,000 3,000,000 3,666,667 1,300,000 700,000 235,000 1,700,000 312,500 1,541,516 5,784,343 Unlisted options ($0.87, 19/03/2019) Unlisted options ($1.16, 19/03/2021) Unlisted Performance options ($0.001, 08/02/2020) Unlisted options ($0.676, 31/08/2019) Unlisted Performance Options ($0.001, 24/11/2020) Unlisted ESOP Options (Series A) ($0.001, 24/11/2020) Unlisted ESOP Options (Series B) ($0.84, 24/11/2020) Performance Rights (exp. 30/11/2021) Performance Rights (exp. 1/3/2022) Performance Rights (exp. 26/10/2025) Performance Rights (exp 01/12/2025)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

N/A

