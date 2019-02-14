Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sheffield Resources : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 08:12pm EST

15 February 2019

Ms Maria Gimik

Adviser, Listings Compliance ASX Limited

Level 40, Central Park, 152-158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Dear Maria,

CLEANSING NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 (CTH)

Sheffield Resources Limited ("the Company") (ASX:SFX) has today issued 1,565,570 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.6132 per share to an adviser of the Company in satisfaction of financial consulting and advisory services.

The Company gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Act) that:

  • 1. the Company issued the shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

  • 2. as at the date of the notice, the Company has complied with:

    • i. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and

    • ii. section 674 of the Act; and

    • iii. as at the date of this notice, there is no information that is excluded information (as defined in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act).

If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact me on 08 6555 8777.

Yours sincerely

Mark Di Silvio CFO/Company Secretary Sheffield Resources Limited

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Sheffield Resources Limited

ABN 29 125 811 083

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    1.

    Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    1.

    1,565,570

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

1. Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

    1.

    Voluntary escrow period is applied

    to the Fully Paid Ordinary Shares on

    the following basis:

    a)

    521,857 shares - nil escrow applies

    b)

    521,857 shares - trading restriction

    through to 31 March 2019

    c)

    521,856 shares - trading restriction

    through to 30 June 2019

    1.

    $0.6132 per share (5-day VWAP up to and including 12 Feb 2019)

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    1.

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity Yes that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    Shares issued in satisfaction of financial consulting and advisory services.

    29 November 2018

  • 6c Number of +securities issued 1,565,570 without security holder approval under rule 7.1

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 2

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    Nil

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

    Nil

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    N/A

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    See Annexure

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • 8 Number and +class of +securities quoted on (including the +securities section 2 if applicable)

15 February 2019

all ASX in

Number

+Class

258,023,571

Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

    Number

    +Class

    1,400,000

    1,600,000

    3,000,000

    3,666,667

    1,300,000

    700,000

    235,000

    1,700,000

    312,500

    1,541,516

    5,784,343

    Unlisted options ($0.87, 19/03/2019)

    Unlisted options ($1.16, 19/03/2021)

    Unlisted Performance options ($0.001, 08/02/2020)

    Unlisted options ($0.676, 31/08/2019)

    Unlisted Performance Options ($0.001, 24/11/2020)

    Unlisted ESOP Options (Series A) ($0.001, 24/11/2020)

    Unlisted ESOP Options (Series B) ($0.84, 24/11/2020)

    Performance Rights (exp. 30/11/2021)

    Performance Rights (exp. 1/3/2022)

    Performance Rights (exp. 26/10/2025)

    Performance Rights (exp 01/12/2025)

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 4

Disclaimer

Sheffield Resources Limited published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 01:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:32pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Have an Achy Breaky Heart? Cardiac CT Can Help Doctors Better Assess the Source of Your Chest Pain, Finds Study
PU
08:31pEL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES : Netanyahu's return trip from Warsaw delayed due to technical difficulties
AQ
08:31pCERES GLOBAL : announces renewal of revolving credit facility
AQ
08:27pCISCO : CLO Mark Chandler On Legal Department Innovation
AQ
08:22pJAPAN EXCHANGE : TOCOM to merge this year - sources
RE
08:21pENBRIDGE : Announces Conversion Results for Series P Preferred Shares
AQ
08:20pENBRIDGE : Announces Conversion Results for Series 5 Preferred Shares
AQ
08:20pENBRIDGE : Announces Conversion Results for Series 7 Preferred Shares
AQ
08:17pOTSUKA : and Lundbeck report phase III data evaluating brexpiprazole for the treatment of manic episodes associated with bipolar I disorder (56KB)
PU
08:12pSHEFFIELD RESOURCES : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Notice
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC : SNC LAVALIN : Quebec premier wants Ottawa to 'settle' with SNC-Lavalin so firm avoids ..
2COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : COCA COLA : Former Coke Scientist Accused of Stealing Trade Secrets for Chinese Vent..
3BONAVISTA ENERGY CORP : BONAVISTA ENERGY : Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results and 2019 Capital..
4CBS CORPORATION : CBS : misses on profit, revenue but network hits streaming subscribers milestone
5NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : full-year sales outlook tops analyst views; shares rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.