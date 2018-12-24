Sheffield Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Sheffield Resources Limited

29 125 811 083

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Bruce McFadzean Date of last notice 6 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Trustee and beneficiary of Superannuation Fund Date of change 21 December 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 1. 1,643,369 Ordinary Shares

2. 2,500,000 Performance Options Class 3. Performance Rights Number acquired 3. 2,060,701 Performance Rights Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil consideration. The deemed issue price is $0.86, being the closing share price on the grant date.

No. of securities held after change 1. 1,643,369 Ordinary Shares

2. 2,500,000 Performance Options

3. 2,060,701 Performance Rights Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Grant of Rights pursuant to Sheffield Resource Limited (SFX) Incentive Performance Rights Plan as approved by shareholders on 22/11/2017.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed N/A Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation N/A Interest after change N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

Name of entity Sheffield Resources Limited ABN 29 125 811 083

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director David Archer Date of last notice 6 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Indirect (1): Archer Enterprises (WA) Pty Ltd - Director and Beneficiary Indirect (2): David Lindsay Archer & Simone Elizabeth Archer - Trustee and Beneficiary Date of change 21 December 2018 No. of securities held prior to change Indirect (1): 1. 5,907,634 Ordinary Shares

2. 550,000 Performance Options Indirect (2): 1. 2,417,407 ordinary shares Class Indirect (1): 3. Performance Rights Number acquired 1,066,189 Performance Rights Number disposed Nil

Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil consideration. The deemed issue price is $0.86, being the closing share price on the grant date. No. of securities held after change Indirect (1): 1. 5,907,634 Ordinary Shares

2. 550,000 Performance Options

3. 1,066,189 Performance Rights Indirect (2): 1. 2,417,407 ordinary shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Grant of Rights pursuant to Sheffield Resources Limited (SFX) Incentive Performance Rights Plan as approved by shareholders on 22/11/2017.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed N/A Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation N/A Interest after change N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? n/a If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? n/a

