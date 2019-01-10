Log in
Sheffield Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

01/10/2019 | 07:04pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Sheffield Resources Limited ABN 29 125 811 083

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

David Archer

Date of last notice

21 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Indirect (1):

Archer Enterprises (WA) Pty Ltd - Director and Beneficiary

Indirect (2):

David Lindsay Archer & Simone Elizabeth Archer - Trustee and Beneficiary

Date of change

10 & 11 January 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect (1):

  • 1. 5,907,634 Ordinary Shares

  • 2. 550,000 Performance Options

  • 3. 1,066,189 Performance Rights

Indirect (2):

1. 2,417,407 ordinary shares

Class

Indirect (2):

1.

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

25,000

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$15,450.62

No. of securities held after change

Indirect (1):

  • 1. 5,907,634 Ordinary Shares

  • 2. 550,000 Performance Options

  • 3. 1,066,189 Performance Rights

Indirect (2):

1. 2,442,407 ordinary shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On market purchase.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

n/a

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

n/a

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Sheffield Resources Limited published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 00:03:02 UTC
