Sheffield Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4

Name of entity Sheffield Resources Limited
ABN
29 125 811 083
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Bruce McFadzean
|
Date of last notice
|
24 December 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
Trustee and beneficiary of Superannuation Fund
|
Date of change
|
1 February 2019
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
-
1. 1,643,369 Ordinary Shares
-
2. 2,500,000 Performance Options
-
3. 2,060,701 Performance Rights
|
Class
|
1. Ordinary Shares
|
Number acquired
|
1, 23,076
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
$15,000
|
No. of securities held after change
|
-
1. 1,666,445 Ordinary Shares
-
2. 2,500,000 Performance Options
-
3. 2,060,701 Performance Rights
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
Share Purchase Plan participation.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
N/A
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
N/A
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
N/A
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
No
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
N/A
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
N/A
Name of entity Sheffield Resources Limited
ABN
29 125 811 083
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Bruce McQuitty
|
Date of last notice
|
28 November 2017
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
Date of change
|
1 February 2019
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
8,046,507 ordinary shares
|
Class
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Number acquired
|
23,076
|
Number disposed
|
-
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
$15,000
|
No. of securities held after change
|
8,069,583 ordinary shares
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
Share Purchase Plan participation.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Nature of interest
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
Date of change
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
Interest acquired
|
Interest disposed
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
No
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
N/A
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
N/A
Name of entity Sheffield Resources Limited ABN 29 125 811 083
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
David Archer
|
Date of last notice
|
11 January 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
Indirect (1):
Archer Enterprises (WA) Pty Ltd - Director and Beneficiary
Indirect (2):
David Lindsay Archer & Simone Elizabeth Archer - Trustee and Beneficiary
|
Date of change
|
1 February 2019
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Indirect (1):
-
1. 5,907,634 Ordinary Shares
-
2. 550,000 Performance Options
-
3. 1,066,189 Performance Rights
Indirect (2):
1. 2,442,407 ordinary shares
|
Class
|
Indirect (2):
1.
Ordinary Shares
|
Number acquired
|
23,076
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
