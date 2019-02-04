Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sheffield Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 11:39pm EST

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Sheffield Resources Limited

ABN

29 125 811 083

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Bruce McFadzean

Date of last notice

24 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Trustee and beneficiary of Superannuation Fund

Date of change

1 February 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

  • 1. 1,643,369 Ordinary Shares

  • 2. 2,500,000 Performance Options

  • 3. 2,060,701 Performance Rights

Class

1. Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

1, 23,076

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$15,000

No. of securities held after change

  • 1. 1,666,445 Ordinary Shares

  • 2. 2,500,000 Performance Options

  • 3. 2,060,701 Performance Rights

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Share Purchase Plan participation.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Sheffield Resources Limited

ABN

29 125 811 083

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Bruce McQuitty

Date of last notice

28 November 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

1 February 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

8,046,507 ordinary shares

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

23,076

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$15,000

No. of securities held after change

8,069,583 ordinary shares

*Previous notice incorrectly disclosed 5,199,550 shares + See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Share Purchase Plan participation.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Sheffield Resources Limited ABN 29 125 811 083

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

David Archer

Date of last notice

11 January 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Indirect (1):

Archer Enterprises (WA) Pty Ltd - Director and Beneficiary

Indirect (2):

David Lindsay Archer & Simone Elizabeth Archer - Trustee and Beneficiary

Date of change

1 February 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect (1):

  • 1. 5,907,634 Ordinary Shares

  • 2. 550,000 Performance Options

  • 3. 1,066,189 Performance Rights

Indirect (2):

1. 2,442,407 ordinary shares

Class

Indirect (2):

1.

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

23,076

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Disclaimer

Sheffield Resources Limited published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 04:38:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:54pORACLE : Retailers Turn to Latest Oracle Demand Forecasting Service to Optimize Inventory
PU
11:49pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Filing Type ABS-15G/A
PU
11:49pSUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES : 「Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital starts Proton Therapy(Introduction of Fast Scanning Layer Switching technology) 」
PU
11:49pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Kalgoorlie Operations Site Visit Presentation
PU
11:49pANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING REVISION OF DIVIDEND FORECAST FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2018 [PDF : 93.2 kb]
PU
11:49pITOCHU : Organizational Changes (PDF 78KB)
PU
11:44pVOCUS : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MQG
PU
11:44pCVS HEALTH : Amended Current report filing
PU
11:44pAT&T : Banners to Backpacks
PU
11:44pHEXCEL : Joins Northern Ireland Advanced Composites and Engineering Association
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
2VERITAS PHARMA INC : VERITAS PHARMA : to Proceed with Share Consolidation
3BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PL : BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
4NAVITAS LIMITED : NAVITAS : FY19 Half Year Results Investor Presentation
5SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : T-Mobile pledges three-year price clampdown if merger is approved

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.