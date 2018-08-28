Sheffield Resources : Favourable Native Title Determination

ASX AND MEDIA RELEASE 28 AUGUST 2018

FAVOURABLE NATIONAL NATIVE TITLE TRIBUNAL OUTCOME

Sheffield Resources Limited ("Sheffield", "the Company") (ASX: SFX) is pleased to provide an update on the National Native Title Tribunal (NNTT) process for its Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

The NNTT has reconsidered the test of good faith, as directed by the Full Federal Court (refer to ASX announcement dated 20 December 2017) and determined that Sheffield acted in good faith in its negotiations with the Mount Jowlaenga Polygon #2 claimant group (Traditional Owners). This means that the Full Federal Court can lift the stay on the determination made by the NNTT on 14 June 2017, and the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety can now finalise the grant of the Mining Lease 04/459 for the Thunderbird Project, in accordance with standard processes.

Independent of, and in parallel to the NNTT process, Sheffield recently announced agreement of non-binding and indicative key terms with the Traditional Owners, as a basis for a future Native Title Agreement in relation to the Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project (refer to ASX announcement dated 16 August 2018). Following the NNTT determination, Sheffield remains committed to concluding a Native Title Agreement in collaboration with Traditional Owners by mid Q4 2018.

Sheffield Resources Managing Director, Mr Bruce McFadzean said, "We are pleased with the positive determination made by the National Native Title Tribunal. We have received overwhelming support from local communities and Local, State and Federal Governments for the development of Thunderbird. It is a world-class, multi-decade project that will create hundreds of local jobs, generate substantial business opportunities and support economic development in the Kimberley.

"We are also very pleased with the collaborative efforts made by both parties in agreeing non-binding and indicative terms ahead of formalisation and authorisation of an Agreement. We look forward to working closely with the Traditional Owners and local communities on employment and business opportunities as part of our commitment to the development of Thunderbird."

As always, Sheffield will continue to keep the community and shareholders advised of any material developments, as they arise.

ABOUT SHEFFIELD RESOURCES

Sheffield Resources Limited is focused on developing its 100% owned, world class Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project, located in north-west Western Australia. Sheffield continues to also assess other regional exploration opportunities.

THUNDERBIRD MINERAL SANDS

Thunderbird is one of the largest and highest grade mineral sands discoveries in the last 30 years.

Sheffield's Bankable Feasibility Study shows Thunderbird is a technically low risk, modest capex project that generates strong cash margins from globally significant levels of production over an exceptionally long mine life of 42 years.

Thunderbird will generate a high-quality suite of mineral sands products with specifications suited to market requirements. These products include Premium Zircon suitable for the ceramic sector and LTR Ilmenite which will be one of the highest-grade sulfate feedstocks available globally.

Thunderbird is located in one of the world's most attractive mining investment jurisdictions and is well placed to deliver long term, secure supply of high quality products to a range of potential customers.

Subject to permitting activities, the Company is targeting initial production in 2020. The initial planned production profile is aligned with expected emerging supply gaps in global mineral sands markets.