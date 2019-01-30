Sheffield Resources : High Grade Maiden Mineral Resource at Night Train

HIGH GRADE MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE AT NIGHT TRAIN

HIGHLIGHTS

• Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource1 of 130Mt @ 3.3% HM, containing 3.6Mt of VHM

• Includes coherent high-grade2 component of 50Mt @ 5.9% HM, containing 2.6Mt of VHM

• Exceptional in-situ grades of 0.82% zircon, 0.33% HiTi leucoxene and rutile, 2.9% leucoxene, 1.06% ilmenite within the high-grade2 Inferred Resource comprising a total of 87% VHM

• Outstanding new discovery confirmed by high HM grade and high mineral assemblage value

• Additional large Exploration Target3 of 80 to 100Mt at 3.0 to 4.0% HM estimated at Night Train

Sheffield Resources Limited ("Sheffield", "the Company") (ASX: SFX) today announced a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource of 130 million tonnes (Mt) @ 3.3% heavy mineral (HM), above a 1.2% HM cut-off at its 100% owned Night Train Mineral Sands deposit, on the Dampier Project near Derby in northern Western Australia. This includes a high grade component of 50Mt @ 5.9% HM, above a 2.0% HM cut-off. The deposit is located just 20km south of the world class Thunderbird Mineral Sands deposit and 2km from the recently constructed Thunderbird mine access road. Appendices 1 and 2 and Tables 1, 3 and 4 to this announcement include important information with regard to this Mineral Resource estimate, as required under the JORC Code (2012).

In addition, a large Exploration Target of between 80Mt to 100Mt at 3.0% to 4.0% HM has been estimated for the region along strike to the north and south, as well as down-dip to the west of the Inferred Mineral Resource boundaries (Figure 4). The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, as there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

Mineralisation at Night Train is zircon and leucoxene rich, clean and free of coatings, has a high valuable heavy mineral (VHM) component and contains low levels of trash minerals, oversize and slimes.

Sheffield's Managing Director Bruce McFadzean commented, "The delivery of the maiden Night Train Mineral Resource, just 20km from Thunderbird, is further confirmation of the strategic value of our extensive tenement holding in this emerging world class mineral sand province.

"We look forward to growing the Company's Resource Inventory around Thunderbird and building on our recently announced zircon-rich exploration discoveries. Further discoveries have the potential to extend the already substantial 42-year life of the Thunderbird Operations and will provide greater flexibility for future development"

SHEFFIELD MINERAL RESOURCE FOR NIGHT TRAIN

Summary of Mineral Resource4

In-situ Assemblage 5

DepositMineral Resource CategoryCut off (THM%)

Material Tonnes Millions

THM (%)Zircon (%)

HiTi Leuc-RtLeuco-xeneIlmeniteOversizeSlimes

(%)

(%)

(%)

(Mt)

(%)

(%)

Inferred

1.2

130

3.3

0.45

0.18

1.5

0.71

2.2

8.7

Night Train

Inferred 2.0 50 5.9 0.82 0.33 2.9 1.06 2.2 10.2

1Low-grade cut-off above 1.2% HM, HM - heavy mineral, VHM - valuable heavy mineral, THM - total heavy mineral (same as HM). 2high-grade cut-off above 2.0% HM

3The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, as there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

4Data is sourced from Appendix 1 and 2, and also presented, in Tables 1, 3 & 4 (below). Refer in particular to Appendix 1 & 2 for further information. The Mineral Resource estimate was prepared by Optiro Pty Ltd and disclosed under the JORC Code (2012)

5in-situ assemblage grade is determined by multiplying the percentage of HM by the percentage of each valuable heavy mineral within the heavy mineral assemblage at the resource block model scale. Rt - rutile, Leuc - leucoxene

The maiden Mineral Resource at Night Train underscores Sheffield's strategy of growing the Dampier Project Mineral Resource Inventory by targeting additional large, zircon rich deposits containing premium ceramic grade zircon with the potential to be processed at the proposed Thunderbird Dry Mineral Separation Plant.

Night Train Mineral Resource

The Night Train deposit is located on the Dampier Peninsular in the northern Canning Basin, 20 km south of the world class Thunderbird Mineral Sands deposit and approximately halfway between the ports of Derby and Broome (Figure 2).

The maiden JORC Code (2012) Inferred Mineral Resource at Night Train incorporates results from 44 air core drill holes for a total of 1,882 metres drilled by Sheffield during 2014, 2015 and 2018. This includes 24 new holes drilled during the 2018 Dampier drilling campaign (see ASX announcement 09 October 2018).

The Inferred Mineral Resource estimate was completed by Optiro Pty Ltd and consists of 130Mt @ 3.3% HM containing 3.6Mt of VHM (above a 1.2% cut-off) including, 50Mt @ 5.9% HM containing 2.6Mt of VHM (above a 2.0% cut-off) - high-grade component.

The high-grade component of the Inferred Resource contains high in-situ grades of 0.82% zircon, 0.33% HiTi leucoxene and rutile, 2.9% leucoxene, 1.06% ilmenite for a total of 5.11% VHM.

The Night Train Mineral Resource has similar high in-situ zircon and titanium mineral grades to those of the nearby world class Thunderbird deposit. When ranked against published Mineral Resources of current mineral sands operations and projects under investigation globally, the Night Train Inferred Mineral Resource (above a 2.0% HM cut-off) stands out because of the high HM grade and high value, zircon-rich mineral assemblage (Figure 1). Further key attributes of the Night Train deposit include the high VHM content and low trash levels of the mineral assemblage, and the high proportion of premium quality zircon.

Figure 1: Night Train Inferred Mineral Resource (above a 2.0% HM cut-off) and other Sheffield Mineral Resources1 ranked against published Mineral Resources of current mineral sands operations and projects under investigation globally

1Sheffield's other Mineral Resources are published in the 2018 Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource Statement. Sheffield Mineral Resource ranked against Mineral Resources of current mineral sands operations and projects under investigation globally. Red bubbles are Sheffield's Mineral Resources. Bubble size proportional to tonnes of contained VHM. Data compiled by Sheffield from public sources. This analysis does not illustrate the variance in product value between rutile, leucoxene and ilmenite. Some Mineral Resources are excluded due to lack of JORC compliant or detailed reporting.

Figure 2: Location of Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project and Night Train deposit

At Night Train the Inferred Mineral Resource at a 1.2% HM cut-off, defines an area approximately 4.0km long by 0.8km to 1.6km wide and remains open to the north, south and down dip to the west. The mineralisation occurs as a thick, broad sheet-like body striking northwest. The average depth to the top of main body of mineralisation is 26m, and ranges from 2m to 53m. Mineralised thickness ranges from 1.5m to 34m and averages 11m. The deposit is very flat-lying with a gentle dip of between 2° to 5° to the southwest (Figures 3 - 8).

At a 2.0% HM cut-off the Inferred Mineral Resource covers an area approximately 4.0km long by 0.4km to 1.6km wide and remains open to the north, south and down dip to the west. This higher grade mineralisation is enclosed within the 1.2% cut-off Inferred Mineral Resource envelope and has a north-northwest trending long axis orientation which is sub-parallel to the regional strike. The higher grade mineralisation ranges in thickness from 1.5m to 22.5m, with an average thickness of 6m. The depth to the top of the high-grade mineralisation ranges from 1.5m to 55m with an average depth of 28.5m (Figures 3 - 8).

Figure 3: Section A-A' through the Night Train deposit showing drill results

Night Train Exploration Target

In addition to the Inferred Mineral Resource at Night Train, an Exploration Target of 80 to 100 million tonnes at 3.0 to 4.0% HM has been estimated at Night Train. This Exploration Target comprises interpreted extensions to the mineralisation along strike to the north and south, as well as down-dip to the west of the Inferred Mineral Resource (Figure 4). The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, as there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

The Night Train Inferred Mineral Resource and the additional Exploration Target outline a mineralised zone with a strike length of over 5km and a width which varies between 1km and 2km (Figure 4). The mineralisation dips at between 2° and 5° to the west, with depths to the top of the mineralisation ranging from 0.5m to 71m.

The Exploration Target is open along strike to the north, south and down-dip to the west (Figure 4). Some of the thickest and highest grade intersections, e.g. 27m @ 5.29% HM from 49.5m (DAAC114), including 22.5m @ 6.17% HM from 52.5m (refer to ASX announcement 09 October 2018), occur at the western and southern extremities of the drilled portion of deposit, indicating potential for further exploration success.

The Inferred Mineral Resource and Exploration Target estimates at Night Train were prepared by Optiro Pty Ltd and disclosed under the JORC Code (2012). Further information relating to the Mineral Resource and Exploration Target estimates are included in Tables 1, 3 and 4 and Appendices 1 and 2 of this announcement.

Figure 4: Night Train plan showing Resource Category and Exploration Target with drill hole locations

Figure 5: Section A-A': Night Train resource block model showing HM grade

Figure 6: Section A-A': Night Train resource block model showing the in-situ zircon grade

Figure 7: Section A-A': Night Train resource block model showing the in-situ combined titanium mineral grade

Figure 8: Night Train resource block model > 0.6% in-situ zircon grade (left), > 3.0% combined in-situ titanium mineral grade (right)