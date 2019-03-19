Sheffield Resources : Informa Mineral Sands Conference Presentation

The Emerging Force in Mineral Sands

20 - 21 March 2019

Informa Mineral Sands Conference

This presentation contains summary information about Sheffield Resources Limited (ACN 125 811 083) (Company or Sheffield), its subsidiaries and their activities which is current as at the date of this presentation, unless otherwise indicated.

This presentation contains estimates of Sheffield's Ore Reserve and Mineral Resources and information that relates to exploration results.

Investment highlights

Low risk & simple operation

• Located in a low risk, mining focused jurisdiction with certain key infrastructure already in place (roads, port, etc.)

• Conventional heavy mineral sands processing circuit and dozer trap mining underpinning a simple operation with full Mineral Separation Plant designed to produce premium finished products suitable for global markets

• Thick, continuous high grade zone and deposit geometry favours low cost large scale dry mining

• De-risked development with a fixed price, lump-sum EPC contract covering c. 80% of estimated development capex for Stage 1

Potential for material exploration upside

• Strategic value of Sheffield's Dampier Project (which includes Thunderbird) tenements demonstrated with multiple discoveries made along a 160km long trend - potential for significant exploration success

• Night Train already confirmed as a major new mineral sands deposit with multiple high grade intersections - 130Mt inferred resources (1.2% HM cut off grade) @ 0.5% zircon, 1.7% HiTi leucoxene and rutile and 0.7% ilmenite

• Three substantial new mineral sands discoveries also outlined at Buckfast, Bohemia and Concorde

• Exploration potential is all upside, with none of this factored into the BFS NPV or IRR

Favourable market dynamics

• Thunderbird's expected first production in late 2020 or early 2021 to coincide with an expected global zircon and titanium feedstock supply shortage

• Current TZMI long term zircon and titanium feedstock pricing is favourable compared to the average pricing applied in the March 2017 Thunderbird BFS (US$1,435/t2 vs. US$1,381/t for premium zircon and US$208/t 2vs. US$183/t for LTR ilmenite, based on current TZMI long term pricing). Current spot zircon price is c. US$1580 - 16401

• LTR ilmenite (57% TiO2) product is ideally suited as a direct input to both sulphate pigment production and chloride slag markets

• 77% of Stage 1 revenue committed in binding offtake agreements (minimum 2 year tenor, and a 5 year tenor for more than 90% of current contracts) demonstrating strong demand for Thunderbird's products

• Strong interest from various consumer parties for remaining 50% of TiO2 and Stage 2 products

Fully permitted and construction ready

Management has achieved all key milestones prior to equity funding

 Fully permitted and construction ready

• Mining Lease granted, water permits and Federal and State environmental approvals in place

• Native Title Agreement signed

• Equity funding is the last milestone required before construction

• Construction ready with first production expected in Q4 2020 to Q1 2021

 Binding offtake secured for 77% of Stage 1 revenue

• Binding, take-or-pay offtake agreements secured for 100% of Stage 1 zircon products and 50% of Stage 1 LTR ilmenite with a wide selection of offtake parties

• Offtake secured through binding, take-or-pay contracts with a minimum 2 year tenor, and a 5 year tenor for more than 90% of current contracts

• Strong interest for remaining Stage 1 ilmenite (c. 150kt) and Stage 2 products

 Debt financing 100% secured1

• US$175m debt facility provided by Taurus

• Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund ("NAIF") Board (Australian Federal Government) has made an investment decision to provide long term debt facilities totalling A$95m2 (expected to enter into definitive documentation by Q2 2019)

 EPC contract in place for ore processing plant significantly de-risks project execution