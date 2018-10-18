Sheffield Resources : Investor Presentation

Investor presentation

October 2018

Summary information in relation to Sheffield

Estimates of resources and reserves and exploration results

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Thunderbird is a world-class mineral sands development project • Large-scale, high grade, zircon-rich project with low operating costs, strong margins and attractive economics anticipated • Expected 42 year mine life based on current JORC Ore Reserve1 and proposed mine schedule • Conventional processing of Heavy Mineral Sands ("HMS") expected to deliver low cost and simple operation • Sheffield in the process of seeking to significantly de-risk the development via the progression of a fixed price, lump-sum EPC contract that is expected to cover a substantial portion of estimated development capex for Stage 12 • The high proportion of zircon production relative to TiO2 differentiates Thunderbird and provides a competitive advantage

2. Located in a low risk, mining-focused jurisdiction • Located in northern Western Australia, in close proximity to key end-markets • Certain key existing infrastructure is in place (roads, port, etc.)

3. Ideally positioned to meet emerging supply shortages in the global zircon and TiO2 market • Thunderbird to produce high grade, premium quality zircon and TiO2 products



• Ilmenite products suitable for both sulfate pigment production and chloride slag markets

Project location

4. Very strong customer interest in Thunderbird's product • Binding offtake agreements in place, representing 100% of zircon product and 50% of LTR ilmenite product whilst those agreements are in place3

5. Fully permitted and construction ready • All key permits in place • First production expected in Q4 of 2020

6. Potential for material exploration upside • Exceptional drilling results4 confirm major new discovery at Night Train • Regional Thunderbird drilling program suggest an opportunity to define a new mineral sands province

7. High quality, experienced board and management in place to deliver project

1. Refer to Appendix C for details about Thunderbird's Ore Reserves

2. EPC contract remains subject to finalisation and execution by the parties

3. Refer to slide 15 for tenor details for the offtake agreements

4. Refer to ASX announcement dated 9 October 2018 for further details about Night Train

COMPANY AND PROJECT STATUS

Mineral sands pricing environment has strengthened

• Zircon and TiO2 price environment has strengthened due to ongoing supply constraints and global economic growth

• Material improvement in pricing relative to March 2017 Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS") assumptions: o March 2017 BFS: US$1,381/tonne (FOB)1 for premium zircon and US$183/tonne (FOB)1 for LTR ilmenite (long-term assumption) o TZMI long term price estimates (March 2018): US$1,435/tonne (FOB)1,2 for premium zircon and US$208/tonne for LTR ilmenite (FOB)1,2 o Spot price (October 2018): US$1,640/tonne (CIF China)3 for premium zircon All key permits now in place, Thunderbird is construction ready to commence Final Thunderbird Plant Layout

• Mining Lease granted

• Federal and State environmental approvals in place

• Co-existence agreement agreed with Traditional Owner Negotiating Committee and signed by Sheffield4 EPC contract advanced, expected to significantly de-risk project execution

• Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") contract is advanced5

• Expected to be a lump sum, fixed price contract covering a substantial portion of estimated Stage 1 project capital costs, with EPC contractor likely to assume substantial performance responsibility

• Approximately 30% of design and engineering completed as at end of September 2018 Funding strategy well advanced

• US$175m debt facility to be provided by Taurus is well progressed6,7

• Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund ("NAIF") Board has made an Investment Decision to provide long term debt facilities totalling A$95m6,8

Note: Freight on Board ("FOB") is price payable to a seller which includes the cost of transporting the goods to the nearest port and loading them onto the ship, but the buyer is responsible for the shipping to the final destination. Cost Insurance and Freight ("CIF") is price payable to a seller which includes the cost of the freight to send the goods to its final destination, also including the cost of insurance