Sheffield Resources : Native Title Update - Sheffield Signs Co-Existence Agreement

ASX AND MEDIA RELEASE 10 SEPTEMBER 2018

NATIVE TITLE UPDATE: SHEFFIELD SIGNS CO-EXISTENCE AGREEMENT

Sheffield Resources Limited ("Sheffield", "the Company") (ASX: SFX) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Co-existence Agreement (Agreement) in relation to its Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project in northern Western Australia. This follows Sheffield's recent announcement (refer to ASX announcement dated 23 August 2018) of an in principle and non-binding term sheet with the Traditional Owner Negotiation Committee (TONC) that represents the Mount Jowlaenga Polygon #2 claimant group (Traditional Owners).

Sheffield has worked closely with the TONC and its advisors to formalise the terms of the Agreement, which has now been executed and delivered to the Traditional Owners. This allows the Kimberley Land Council (KLC) to proceed with an Authorisation Meeting, which involves a meeting with a wider group of Traditional Owners to consider authorising the Named Applicants to execute the Agreement. The Authorisation Meeting represents the final step in this process and is currently expected to take place in late October or early November 2018.

Sheffield Resources Managing Director, Bruce McFadzean, commended all parties for their efforts in finalising the terms negotiated with the TONC in a timely and conciliatory manner. "The signing of the Agreement is now binding on Sheffield and provides certainty to the wider group of Traditional Owners in the period leading to the Authorisation Meeting," Mr McFadzean said.

Sheffield continues to work closely with communities throughout the Kimberley on employment and business opportunities as part of its commitment to the development of Thunderbird. Mr McFadzean said the Company was focussed on its licence to operate with Traditional Owners and the wider Kimberley community and looked forward to working alongside them as the project moves into development.

As always, Sheffield will continue to keep the community and shareholders advised of any material developments, as they arise.

For further information please contact: Bruce McFadzean Media: Yvonne Ball Managing Director Citadel-MAGNUS Tel: 08 6555 8777 Tel: +61 448 232 398

ABOUT SHEFFIELD RESOURCES

Sheffield Resources Limited is focused on developing its 100% owned, world class Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project, located in north-west Western Australia. Sheffield continues to also assess other regional exploration opportunities.

THUNDERBIRD MINERAL SANDS

Thunderbird is one of the largest and highest grade mineral sands discoveries in the last 30 years.

Sheffield's Bankable Feasibility Study shows Thunderbird is a technically low risk, modest capex project that generates strong cash margins from globally significant levels of production over an exceptionally long mine life of 42 years.

Thunderbird will generate a high-quality suite of mineral sands products with specifications suited to market requirements. These products include Premium Zircon suitable for the ceramic sector and LTR Ilmenite which will be one of the highest-grade sulfate feedstocks available globally.

Thunderbird is located in one of the world's most attractive mining investment jurisdictions and is well placed to deliver long term, secure supply of high quality products to a range of potential customers.

Subject to permitting activities, the Company is targeting initial production in 2020. The initial planned production profile is aligned with expected emerging supply gaps in global mineral sands markets.