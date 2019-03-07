Sheffield Resources : Release of Voluntary Escrow Shares

ASX AND MEDIA RELEASE 8 March 2019

RELEASE OF VOLUNTARY ESCROW SHARES

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.10A, Sheffield Resources Limited ("Sheffield" or "the Company") (ASX: SFX) advises that 1,043,713 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) voluntarily escrowed from 15 February 2019 will be released from escrow on 25 March 2019. The Shares are currently quoted on the ASX.

The early release of voluntary escrow follows mutual agreement between the Company and nominated third party shareholders.

For further information please contact: Bruce McFadzean Media: John Gardner Managing Director Citadel-MAGNUS

ABOUT SHEFFIELD RESOURCES

Sheffield Resources Limited is focused on developing its 100% owned, world class Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project, located in north-west Western Australia. Sheffield continues to also assess other regional exploration opportunities.

THUNDERBIRD MINERAL SANDS

Thunderbird is one of the largest and highest-grade mineral sands discoveries in the last 30 years.

Sheffield's Bankable Feasibility Study shows Thunderbird is a technically low risk, modest capex project that is positioned to generate strong cash margins from globally significant levels of production over an exceptionally long mine life of 42 years.

Thunderbird will generate a high-quality suite of mineral sands products with specifications suited to market requirements. These products include Premium Zircon suitable for the ceramic sector and LTR Ilmenite which will be one of the highest-grade sulfate feedstocks available globally.

Thunderbird is located in one of the world's most attractive mining investment jurisdictions and is well placed to deliver long term, secure supply of high-quality products to a range of potential customers.

The Company is targeting initial production in Q4 of 2020. The initial planned production profile is aligned with expected emerging supply gaps in global mineral sands markets.