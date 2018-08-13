Log in
Sheffield Resources : Secures Key Environmental Approval for Thunderbird

08/13/2018 | 12:40am CEST

ASX AND MEDIA RELEASE 13 AUGUST 2018

STATE MINISTER FOR ENVIRONMENT APPROVES

THUNDERBIRD MINERAL SANDS PROJECT

Sheffield Resources Limited ("Sheffield", "the Company") (ASX: SFX) is pleased to advise that the Company's Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project in northern Western Australia has been granted environmental approval by the State Government of Western Australia (State).

Western Australian Minister for Environment (Minister), the Hon Stephen Dawson MLC, issued a Ministerial Statement (Statement) regarding EPA Report 1606, consenting to the development and operation of the Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project (Project).

The full Statement can be found here: http://www.epa.wa.gov.au/proposals/thunderbird-mineral-sands-project

Following the completion of the State environmental approval process, final steps to obtain Federal approval under the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act) from the Commonwealth Government Minister for the Environment are now underway. This process is expected to conclude during the current September quarter.

Sheffield Managing Director Bruce McFadzean said the Statement represents a significant milestone for the Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project and highlights the Project's low environmental impact.

"Minister Dawson's announcement of State environmental approval for Thunderbird takes us a step closer to the commencement of construction of the 42 year Project.

Our Kimberley based team are vigorously progressing onsite Government approved preliminary works, which are well underway. At the same time, we remain equally focussed on finalising the remaining permits.

Today's announcement is an exciting step towards the creation of almost 300 drive in drive out (DIDO) direct full-time jobs. In line with our pledge to the community, we are committed to providing local employment and business opportunities and have a clear goal of building to 40% Aboriginal employment within eight years of operations."

Sheffield will continue to keep the community and shareholders advised of further developments as they arise.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Bruce McFadzean

Media: Yvonne Ball

Managing Director

Citadel-MAGNUS

Tel: 08 6555 8777

Tel: +61 448 232 398

info@sheffieldresources.com.au

yball@citadelmagnus.com

Website: www.sheffieldresources.com.au

Follow us:

@Sheffield_ASX

LinkedIn

ABOUT SHEFFIELD RESOURCES

Sheffield Resources Limited is focused on developing its 100% owned, world class Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project, located in north-west Western Australia. Sheffield continues to also assess other regional exploration opportunities.

THUNDERBIRD MINERAL SANDS

Thunderbird is one of the largest and highest grade mineral sands discoveries in the last 30 years.

Sheffield's Bankable Feasibility Study shows Thunderbird is a technically low risk, modest capex project that generates strong cash margins from globally significant levels of production over an exceptionally long mine life of 42 years.

Thunderbird will generate a high-quality suite of mineral sands products with specifications suited to market requirements. These products include Premium Zircon suitable for the ceramic sector and LTR Ilmenite which will be one of the highest-grade sulfate feedstocks available globally.

Thunderbird is located in one of the world's most attractive mining investment jurisdictions and is well placed to deliver long term, secure supply of high quality products to a range of potential customers.

Subject to permitting activities, the Company is targeting initial production in 2020. The initial planned production profile is aligned with expected emerging supply gaps in global mineral sands markets.

ASX Code:

SFX

Market Capitalisation:

A$195m

Issued shares:

229.0m

Cash (unaudited, 30 June 2018):

A$23.1m

9*

Disclaimer

Sheffield Resources Limited published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 22:39:08 UTC
