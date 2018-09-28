Sheffield Resources : Thunderbird Granted Federal Environmental Approval

ASX AND MEDIA RELEASE 28 SEPTEMBER 2018

FEDERAL ENVIRONMENTAL APPROVAL GRANTED FOR THUNDERBIRD

Sheffield Resources Limited ("Sheffield", "the Company") (ASX: SFX) is pleased to advise that the Australian Government's Department of the Environment and Energy has granted environmental approval for the Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project (Thunderbird) under the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act).

Federal environmental approval represents the final key permit required to develop Thunderbird, one of the world's largest mineral sands deposits. It follows the granting of the Mining Lease by Western Australia's Department of Mines, Industry, Regulation and Safety (refer ASX announcement 26 September 2018).

EPBC Act approval comes after the Western Australian Minister for Environment, the Hon Stephen Dawson MLC, issued a Ministerial Statement consenting to the development and operation of Thunderbird (refer to ASX announcement dated 13 August 2018). The granting of Federal and State approvals follow four years of environmental studies, consultation and assessment, which demonstrate the Project's low environmental impact.

Sheffield Resources' Managing Director, Mr Bruce McFadzean, said it had been a momentous week for Sheffield, with all key permits now secured.

"We're looking forward to developing Thunderbird, a project that will make a significant contribution to the economy and to communities throughout the Kimberley. We are ready and committed to providing long-term local employment and business opportunities and providing a significant boost to regional development."

Sheffield will produce high grade, premium quality zircon and titanium products at Thunderbird over a 42-year mine life. Initial production is targeted in 2020.

Sheffield will continue to keep the community and shareholders advised of any material developments, as they arise.

ENDS

For further information please contact: Bruce McFadzean Media: Yvonne Ball Managing Director Citadel-MAGNUS Tel: 08 6555 8777 Tel: +61 448 232 398 info@sheffieldresources.com.au yball@citadelmagnus.com Website: www.sheffieldresources.com.au Follow us: @Sheffield_ASX

LinkedIn

ABOUT SHEFFIELD RESOURCES

Sheffield Resources Limited is focused on developing its 100% owned, world class Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project, located in north-west Western Australia. Sheffield continues to also assess other regional exploration opportunities.

THUNDERBIRD MINERAL SANDS

Thunderbird is one of the largest and highest grade mineral sands discoveries in the last 30 years.

Sheffield's Bankable Feasibility Study shows Thunderbird is a technically low risk, modest capex project that generates strong cash margins from globally significant levels of production over an exceptionally long mine life of 42 years.

Thunderbird will generate a high-quality suite of mineral sands products with specifications suited to market requirements. These products include Premium Zircon suitable for the ceramic sector and LTR Ilmenite which will be one of the highest-grade sulfate feedstocks available globally.

Thunderbird is located in one of the world's most attractive mining investment jurisdictions and is well placed to deliver long term, secure supply of high quality products to a range of potential customers.

The Company is targeting initial production in 2020. The initial planned production profile is aligned with expected emerging supply gaps in global mineral sands markets.