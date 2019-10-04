Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shegerian & Associates: California Will Now Allow College Athletes To Profit From Endorsement Deals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that allows college athletes to receive endorsement deals. The first of its kind, the law is now requiring major financial reforms in college athletics and is being called unconstitutional by the National Collegiate Athletic Association. 

Senate Bill 206 by Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) prohibits the NCAA from barring a university from competition if its athletes are compensated for the use of their name, image or likeness beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The University of California system, California State University schools, Stanford and USC have all opposed the bill, citing fear of increased costs to ensure compliance with the law so as not to lead to fines or even expulsion from the NCAA.

Supporters of the bill claim that for young athletes, the bill could be transformative for athletes who are from poor backgrounds or of color. Many argue that colleges have long continued to profit off of athletes long after they left educational institutions and joined professional teams. Additionally, the bill is seen as creating new opportunities for female athletes, who find limited athletic success after college. 

If the new law survives possible legal challenges, college athletes would be able to sign endorsement deals. Smaller opportunities that were previously prohibited, such as paid youth coaching positions or signing autographs for money would also be acceptable. SB 206 still forbids schools from paying athletes.

In September, a letter signed by NCAA President Mark Emmert and 21 other members of the organization's board of governors was sent to Newsom, calling the bill "unconstitutional" and a "scheme." The NCAA believes that the measure will remove fairness and equal treatment.

Carney Shegerian, the founder of Los Angeles-based employee rights law firm Shegerian & Associates, has weighed in on the suit. 

"We support the athletes rights to compensation, and can only hope that other schools follow suit," he said. 

About Shegerian & Associates:
Shegerian & Associates has won clients over $300 million in employment-based disputes and maintains a 98% success rate. We have offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside and New York. 

Media Contact:
Pace Public Relations
Kara Ryan
kryan@pacepublicrelations.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shegerian--associates-california-will-now-allow-college-athletes-to-profit-from-endorsement-deals-300931473.html

SOURCE Shegerian & Associates


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:14pMISONIX INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:14pEDISON NATION, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:14pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Dropbox, Inc. and Certain Officers – DBX
GL
05:12pSKYWEST : Reports September 2019 Traffic
PU
05:12pPEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION : Declares October 2019 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend and Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call and Webcast
PR
05:11pGODADDY INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pGUYANA GOLDSTRIKE : Appoints Mr. Edward Rochette to the Board of Directors
AQ
05:10pX4 PHARMACEUTICALS, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:07pSUNPOWER CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:05pVOTI DETECTION INC. : Announces Filing of a Final Prospectus With Respect to its Marketed Equity Offering
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group