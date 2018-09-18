Log in
Sheila Lawrence graces the gold carpet at the Emmy Awards in an Ali Rahimi for Mon Atelier original design

09/18/2018 | 05:49am CEST

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When writer/producer, Sheila Lawrence received a nomination for the Prime Video Amazon Studios produced The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for Outstanding Comedy Series, she asked her friends: “Where should I go for my gown?” The universal response: “Go see, Ali Rahimi at Mon Atelier.” Rahimi has worked with numerous Emmy winners: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jane Lynch and, Alfre Woodard, to name a few.

“One of the joys of this business is working with other artists across fields in the industry,” says Rahimi. “When they understand your work, it’s wonderful.”

Rahimi’s design of a vintage red silk bengaline combines a classic silhouette with a modern twist. And, there’s an element of custom embroidery just for Lawrence.

When asked about working with Rahimi, Lawrence replied, “It’s more than I anticipated. I felt so well taken care of during this entire process. Every detail of the gown was selected with me in mind. Now, I can securely sit back and enjoy the Emmy experience. And, the lining is a confident shade of royal purple!”

In his 25 years designing in Los Angeles, Rahimi has dressed many A-List celebrities, including, among others, Anjelica Huston, Angela Bassett and Felicity Huffman. Rahimi designs gorgeous evening gowns and striking accessories for women as well as tuxedoes and other garments for men. He also creates more casual pieces, including the iconic pink suit worn by Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde 2.

Rahimi draws clients from around the world with his impeccable attention to detail and exquisite creations. He and his partner, John Barle, provide each client with attentive and personal service in the beautiful Mon Atelier salon, located in Los Angeles.

For more information about Ali Rahimi and Mon Atelier, visit www.monatelier.com, follow him on Instagram at #alirahimila or call 323.937.1189.

White-Mon-Atelier-Label.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
