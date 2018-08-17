Shelby American to Launch Reimagined Shelby GT for 2019 Model Year During Woodward Dream Cruise

The iconic Shelby GT, one of the most important cars in Shelby
American’s history, has returned for the 2019 model year. Executives
with Shelby
American, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International
Inc. (CSBI:PK), will introduce both fastback and convertible models of
the sports car to the public at 11 am on Saturday, August 18, 2018,
inside Ford Motor Company’s “Mustang Alley” during the Woodward Dream
Cruise. The Shelby GT will be available through select dealers in North
America and mod shops worldwide.
“Launched for the 2007 model year, the first generation Shelby GT is one
of the most popular vehicles in our history,” said Joe
Conway, Co-CEO of Carroll Shelby International and CEO of Shelby
American. “Available through North American Ford showrooms, it delivered
sizzling performance in a refined car that could be driven every day.
We’re returning this iconic pony car to dealerships for the 2019 model
year. We are pleased to once again unveil this newest version alongside
our close friends at Ford Motor Company during the Woodward Dream
Cruise.”
Like the first generation cars, the 2019 Shelby GT combines terrific
handling with strong V8 power, a muscular exhaust note and handsome good
looks. The naturally aspirated version derives its additional horsepower
and torque from the new exhaust system. Shelby worked with Ford
Performance to tailor the suspension and maximize the car’s capabilities
without sacrificing ride quality. The exterior features proprietary
bodywork and stylish new wheels, while Shelby touches can be found
inside the interior. Every Shelby GT will receive a Shelby serial number
and be included in the official Shelby Registry.
The Shelby GT can be ordered as a fastback or convertible in any color
available from Ford. Drivetrain options include a 6-speed manual or a
10-speed automatic transmission. The naturally aspirated car will have
an estimated 480 horsepower. A Ford Performance supercharger that can be
added to boost output to 700+ horsepower will be available later upon
emission certification. Including the base Ford Mustang GT, the car will
start at $61,345.
“The 2019 Shelby GT exudes serious sex appeal,” said Gary
Patterson, Shelby American president. “We designed a gorgeous car to
make any drive an adventure with thrilling performance and dynamic
handling. The Shelby GT can gobble up miles on a road trip or rip up the
corners on the track. It is equally fun cruising to the beach or to the
office. Plus, this is the only naturally aspirated V8 Shelby car that
can be optioned in convertible and with an automatic transmission.
Enthusiasts will love to drive it all day, every day.”
The 2019 model year Shelby GT can trace its roots to the 2006 and 2007
Shelby GT-H rental cars. That is why an optional Shelby GT-H or
“Heritage” version is available in either black or white with gold
stripes and optional gold wheels. This trim level celebrates the
inspiration for the Shelby GT with additional suspension upgrades and a
unique front fascia.
The roster of companies who collaborated with Shelby is impressive. The
exhaust was created with Borla while Ford Performance was deeply
involved in the development of the suspension.
“The hunger by owners to personalize the first generation Shelby GT led
to the formation of our Shelby Performance Parts division in 2007,” said
Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Head
of Development. “So while our team was creating the 2019 Shelby GT, we
wanted to offer a lengthy list of parts that empowered owners to
customize their car. They can make the Shelby a canyon carver, a grand
tourer, boulevard bruiser or a track king. This is truly the most
versatile car in the current Shelby lineup.”
The day after the two cars are unveiled at the Woodward Dream Cruise,
the Shelby GT fastback and convertible will be displayed at the Mustang
Memories car show at Ford Headquarters. The pair will be parked next to
the 2018 Shelby Super Snake, a Shelby F-150 truck, a widebody Shelby
GT350 and other current production cars from Shelby American.
Shelby American will build the Shelby GT in its Las Vegas facility for
distribution through select Ford dealers in North America. Affiliated
mod shops and dealers will offer the car in Europe, the Middle East,
South Africa, Australia and Asia. Dealers and mod shops worldwide will
begin taking orders for the Shelby GT on August 20, 2018. To learn more
visit www.Shelby.com
or talk with a Shelby sales representative by calling (702) 942-7325
between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT.
