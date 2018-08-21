Log in
Sheldon Whitehouse : Whitehouse Slams Trump Rollback of Clean Power Plan

08/21/2018 | 05:22pm CEST
08.21.18

Washington, DC- Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, released the following statement on the Trump administration's decision to gut the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Power Plan to limit carbon pollution:

'This proposal guts a solid and sensible plan this country put forth to fight the pollution driving climate change, and replaces it with a fossil fuel handout. The funding of the Republican Party by the fossil fuel industry has just reaped a rich reward. It shows not much has changed from Scott Pruitt's EPA. This craven obedience to polluting interests will lead to serious consequences for American communities and our economy, as well as for the planet we call home. Economists, scientists, central bankers, and real estate insurance and finance professionals are all warning of dire consequences of climate change, and we get this?'

###

Sheldon Whitehouse published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 15:21:05 UTC
