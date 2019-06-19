Log in
Sheldon Whitehouse : Whitehouse Statement on Clean Power Plan Replacement Rule

06/19/2019 | 05:44pm EDT
06.19.19

Washington, DC - Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), a senior member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, released the following statement on the Trump administration's rule to replace the Clean Power Plan:

'Trump's EPA is delivering yet another handout to polluters at the expense of Americans' health and environment. Market forces are moving us rapidly away from polluting energy like coal and toward renewables. There's nothing Trump or the fossil fuel industry can do to stop that. The coal lobbyist leading Trump's EPA can't stop that either.

'Americans see what's happening to our climate. They see the harm climate change already does. They see the stream of warnings about economic calamities we could face, like plunging coastal property values or collapsing energy company assets. They want America to reclaim its leadership on climate. They don't want to give polluters another handout. And they hate the spectacle of an EPA captured by the fossil fuel industry and doing the industry's bidding.'

###

Disclaimer

Sheldon Whitehouse published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 21:43:02 UTC
