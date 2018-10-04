Shelf-Stable RTE Tostones Market in the Americas 2018-2022 | Increasing Use of Tostones as an Appetizer to Boost Growth | Technavio

The shelf-stable RTE tostones market in the Americas is expected to post a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is high availability and popularity of plantains in the Americas. Plantains are a staple in many countries in the Americas, such as Ecuador and Puerto Rico. It is also a part of the Latin American Cuisine. Ecuador, Peru, and Columbia are some of the largest producers of plantains globally. This has further increased the popularity and availability of plantains in the region. As tostones are one of the most popular plantain-derived snacks, the widespread availability and popularity of plantains is positively impacting the shelf-stable RTE tostones market in the Americas.

This market research report on the shelf-stable RTE tostones market in the Americas 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights increasing use of tostones as an appetizer, as one of the key emerging trends in the global shelf-stable RTE tostones market in the Americas market:

Global shelf-stable RTE tostones market in the Americas market: Increasing use of Tostones as an appetizer

Tostones are a twice-cooked preparation of unripe plantains native to Latin American cuisine. Owing to the increasing popularity of tostones as snacks in Latin America and the Caribbean, it is used as a side dish or an appetizer. Tostones are made of plantains which is a microbiome-friendly fiber. Blended appetizers, wherein tostones are used with ingredients such as eggs, steak, and vegetables are also popular. Tostones eggs benedict with cilantro sauce and tostones topped with Vaca Frita are also increasing the popularity of tostones as an appetizer and a snack.

“The shelf stable RTE tostones market is growing in the Americas due to the increasing demand for nutritive shelf-stable RTE snacks. The inclusion of tostones in the ready-to-eat food category is resulting in increased sales in the region. With evolving food preferences, food manufacturers are innovating by adding new flavors. For instance, the US-based Quirch Foods offers Hawaiian-style tostones,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global shelf-stable RTE tostones market in the Americas market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global shelf-stable RTE tostones market in the Americas market by product (unflavored and flavored) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The North America led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 56%, followed by C&S America. The North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth of close to 0.50%.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

