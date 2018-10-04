Shelf-Stable RTE Tostones Market in the Americas 2018-2022 | Increasing Use of Tostones as an Appetizer to Boost Growth | Technavio

The shelf-stable RTE tostones market in the Americas is expected to post
a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005670/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the shelf-stable RTE tostones market in the Americas from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is high availability and
popularity of plantains in the Americas. Plantains are a staple in many
countries in the Americas, such as Ecuador and Puerto Rico. It is also a
part of the Latin American Cuisine. Ecuador, Peru, and Columbia are some
of the largest producers of plantains globally. This has further
increased the popularity and availability of plantains in the region. As
tostones are one of the most popular plantain-derived snacks, the
widespread availability and popularity of plantains is positively
impacting the shelf-stable RTE tostones market in the Americas.
This market research report on the shelf-stable
RTE tostones market in the Americas 2018-2022 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights increasing use of tostones as an
appetizer, as one of the key emerging trends in the global shelf-stable
RTE tostones market in the Americas market:
Global shelf-stable RTE tostones market in the
Americas market: Increasing use of Tostones as an appetizer
Tostones are a twice-cooked preparation of unripe plantains native to
Latin American cuisine. Owing to the increasing popularity of tostones
as snacks in Latin America and the Caribbean, it is used as a side dish
or an appetizer. Tostones are made of plantains which is a
microbiome-friendly fiber. Blended appetizers, wherein tostones are used
with ingredients such as eggs, steak, and vegetables are also popular.
Tostones eggs benedict with cilantro sauce and tostones topped with Vaca
Frita are also increasing the popularity of tostones as an appetizer and
a snack.
“The shelf stable RTE tostones market is growing in the Americas due
to the increasing demand for nutritive shelf-stable RTE snacks. The
inclusion of tostones in the ready-to-eat food category is resulting in
increased sales in the region. With evolving food preferences, food
manufacturers are innovating by adding new flavors. For instance, the
US-based Quirch Foods offers Hawaiian-style tostones,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio for research on food.
Global shelf-stable RTE tostones market in the
Americas market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global shelf-stable RTE
tostones market in the Americas market by product (unflavored and
flavored) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The North America led the market in 2017 with a market share close to
56%, followed by C&S America. The North America is expected to register
the highest incremental growth of close to 0.50%.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005670/en/