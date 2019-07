"We're just closely monitoring the forecast and preparing for a potentially high-wind and heavy-rain event," Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said.

Shell operates refineries in Convent and Norco, Louisiana, and jointly operates a refinery in Deer Park, Texas, with Mexico's national oil company Petroleos de Mexicanos [PEMX.UL] (Pemex).

Chevron operates refineries in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Pasadena, Texas.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler)