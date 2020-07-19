Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shell Deer Park, Texas, refinery shuts gasoline-producing FCC after fire - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/19/2020 | 11:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw

Royal Dutch Shell Plc shut on Saturday the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 318,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery after a fire, sources familiar with plant operations said on Sunday.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc shut on Saturday the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 318,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery after a fire, sources familiar with plant operations said on Sunday.

How long the 70,000-bpd FCC will be shut was unknown on Sunday, the sources said.

Shell spokesman Curtis Smith said on Sunday that all individuals were safe and accounted for at the Shell Deer Park Complex, which includes the refinery and adjoining chemical plant.

"We responded to a small fire and leak at one of the units at our Deer Park Manufacturing Complex," Smith said. "The fire is extinguished, all individuals are safe and accounted for and our operations team is working to stop the leak and safely repair the unit."

The Deer Park FCC outage will tighten supply when gasoline consumption is close to last year's levels. U.S. finished gasoline consumption has recovered since April, when it was down by 48% from a year ago, to 6% of the 2019 level of 8.6 million bpd for the second week of July, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The FCC uses a catalyst under high heat and pressure to convert gas oil into gasoline.

The Deer Park refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between Shell and Pemex [PEMX.UL], Mexico's national oil company. Shell is the managing partner.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Nick Zieminski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.69% 43.09 Delayed Quote.-34.26%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -1.80% 14.512 Delayed Quote.-44.54%
WTI -0.49% 40.575 Delayed Quote.-33.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46aShell Deer Park, Texas, refinery shuts gasoline-producing FCC after fire - sources
RE
10:52aFlorida COVID cases surge for fifth day as Trump pledges outbreak coming under control
RE
10:38aFlorida reports over 10,000 new COVID cases for fifth day in a row
RE
09:39aMerkel warns of possible EU summit failure
RE
09:15aAn Earnings Snapshot That Shines a Light on a Messy Economy
DJ
09:15aCompanies Set to Chronicle Troughs of the Pandemic as They Report Earnings
DJ
08:19aNigerian banks to limit debit card spending abroad to ease FX risk
RE
08:11aHong Kong national security laws shouldn't harm banks' operations, regulator says
RE
08:08aEXCLUSIVE : Kuwait scrambles to boost coffers with up to $16 billion debt plan
RE
07:49aIsrael approves pipeline deal to sell gas to Europe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : JAPAN PLANS TO INVITE TSMC TO BUILD JOINT CHIP PLANT: Yomiuri
2FACEBOOK : Disney cuts ad spending on Facebook amid growing boycott - WSJ
3TESLA, INC. : Don't Worry About the Tesla Bubble. The Market Has Other Issues. -- Streetwise
4THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : A POWERFUL FORCE': Tesla's Momentum Leads Stock-Market Surge
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. Companies Lose Hope for Quick Rebound From Covid-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group