Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shell, Exxon eye return to Somalia ahead of oil block round

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 11:41am EDT
Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil are looking to return to Somalia ahead of an oil block bid round later this year, the East African country's oil ministry said.

Shell and Exxon Mobil had a joint venture on five offshore blocks in Somalia prior to the toppling of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in the early 1990s.

The country has experienced instability since Barre left and is battling al Shabaab, an Islamist group that frequently carries out bombings in the capital, Mogadishu, and elsewhere in the country.

The exploration and development of the five offshore blocks was suspended in 1990 under what is known as a "force majeure", but Shell and Exxon have accrued rentals to the government since then, Shell said in a statement.

Exxon declined to comment and referred inquiries to Shell.

The country currently does not produce any oil but production could transform the economy as early stage seismic data has shown there could be significant oil reserves offshore.

"(An) agreement was signed in Amsterdam on June 21st 2019 and settles issues relating to surface rentals and other incurred obligations on offshore blocks," the ministry said.

The force majeure remains in place, regardless of the recent development, Shell added.

The parties have also agreed to hold talks to convert their old contracts in line with a new petroleum bill that was passed earlier this year.

Somalia hopes to allocate 15 offshore blocks with a potential bid date schedule for November. A road show is being organized in Houston, Texas in late September or early October.

Somalia has also passed a revenue sharing agreement, splitting revenue with oil producing states but has not yet decided on the share the government will keep in the blocks it awards.

(Reporting By Julia Payne and Ron Bousso; editing by David Evans and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.38% 76.1101 End-of-day quote.11.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aHere's a Winning Tech Stock This Quarter
DJ
11:51aCARRIANNA : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2019
PU
11:51aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.3 - bca marketplace plc - amendment
PU
11:51aPUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Prepared for Hot Weather
PU
11:51aCOMCAST : New Easterseals Grants Create More Opportunities For People with Disabilities
PU
11:51aMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Banks lead midday gains for US stocks
AQ
11:51aAkoustis to Be Added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes Today After Market Close
GL
11:50aASKNET : Supervisory Board of asknet AG appoints new Executive Board
EQ
11:50aBUZBUZ CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - BZBZ.P
AQ
11:48aHB FULLER : FULLER H B CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche lifted by Fed stress test pass in boost to Wall Street operation
2NATIXIS : NATIXIS : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4NEL : NEL ASA: Presentation for Kjørbo press conference
5ORANGE : Orange to Sell Remaining Shares in BT Group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About