Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shell appoints new head of refining business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 10:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Royal Dutch Shell logo at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell has appointed Huibert Vigeveno to head its downstream businesss, the refining operations that are to become a key pillar for the oil and gas company as it transitions to cleaner energy.

Vigeveno, 50, previously led Shell's global commercial business and rose to prominence when he oversaw the integration of smaller rival BG Group after its $53 billion acquisition in 2016.

His appointment comes several months after Wael Sawan replaced Andy Brown as head of the oil and gas production, or upstream, division.

Both Vigeveno and Sawan are seen by many in the company as future candidates as eventual successor to Chief Executive Ben van Beurden.

Dutch national Vigeveno will replace John Abbott, who has headed the downstream division since 2013. Abbot led Shell's restructuring of the refining and chemicals operations, which included selling refineries and stakes in joint ventures in Saudi Arabia and the United States to focus on hubs in the Netherlands, Singapore and the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Shell has also expanded its retail business in recent years.

Together with the chemicals operations, the Anglo-Dutch company hopes downstream will become a major source of revenue as demand for plastics grows and consumers switch to higher-quality fuels and electric vehicles.

Vigeveno will assume his new role and will also join Shell's executive committee on Jan. 1.

Graphic: Oil majors' refining, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/7/7175/7157/Pasted%20Image.jpg

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by David Goodman)

By Ron Bousso
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OTTER TAIL CORPORATION 0.24% 56.815 Delayed Quote.14.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48aU.S. insurer AIG's third-quarter profit misses estimates
RE
10:45aChevron's profit falls due to weaker oil and gas prices
RE
10:45aChevron's profit falls due to weaker oil and gas prices
RE
10:45aWhite House adviser Kudlow sees optimism over China trade deal
RE
10:45aDollar drops on mixed data, trade optimism
RE
10:44aChina central bank says to keep working to ward off financial risks
RE
10:43aFed's Kaplan says policy is appropriate, should now be patient
RE
10:43aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Deputy Minister Alvin Botes co-chair South Africa-Ireland Joint Commission for Cooperation, 5 Nov
PU
10:43aLAUNCH TECH : Poll result of special general meeting and voluntary announcement of blockchain business development
PU
10:42aGoogle takes on wearables giants with $2.1 billion Fitbit deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
2NEL : CORRECTION: Nel ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q3 2019 results
3AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
4CARPETRIGHT PLC : CARPETRIGHT : Shares in UK's Carpetright slump on biggest investor's rescue bid
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : tempers full-year profit expectations, unveils plan to control costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group