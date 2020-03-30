Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shell drops out of major U.S. LNG project, Energy Transfer delays decision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 08:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen at a gas station in Buenos Aires

Royal Dutch Shell Plc pulled out of a major U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant under development following the recent crash in energy prices, quickly followed by its partner, Energy Transfer LP, delaying its final decision on whether to go ahead with the project to next year.

The Lake Charles, Louisiana, facility is one of several LNG export projects worldwide that have been delayed in recent months by the collapse in global energy prices. Global LNG demand has been hitting record highs for years, thanks to big demand from Asian nations like China and India as they diversify away from dirtier coal power generation.

The crash in oil and gas prices has caused major LNG exporters like Qatar and oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp, however, to put off gigantic new facilities or expansions of existing projects. U.S. gas prices have recently dropped to their lowest since 1995.

"It's telling that (Shell) a major would walk away from a major outlet for long-term gas supply," said Ira Joseph, head of global gas and power analytics at S&P Global Platts, noting that storage, port and pipeline work was already in place on the project.

Analysts have anticipated that a number of the projects under development worldwide would not come to fruition. In total, U.S. energy firms alone are developing over 50 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of new export capacity - more than all the worldwide consumption of LNG in 2019, which was about 46.3 bcfd, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

"Given the added demand decreases associated with COVID-19 and continuation of price declines it?s even more likely that we?ll see additional projects aiming to reach FID (final investment decision) this year delay their timelines for hitting this milestone," said Allison Hurley, team lead, LNG and proprietary natural gas at energy researcher Genscape.

The Lake Charles project, one of a number of large LNG facilities planned in the wake of the U.S. shale boom, envisaged converting Energy Transfer's existing import and regasification facility into a 2.2-bcfd export facility.

"Whilst we continue to believe in the long-term viability and advantages of the project, the time is not right for Shell to invest," Maarten Wetselaar, head of Shell's integrated gas and new energies division, said in a statement.

Energy Transfer said it expected to make a final investment decision by early 2021 on whether to build the plant, a delay from its earlier timeline for a decision by late 2020. The company's shares fell by 5% on Monday, while Shell rose 4%.

Shell said last week that it would cut spending by $5 billion to below $20 billion in 2020 and suspended its vast $25 billion share buyback plan in an effort to weather the oil price collapse.

Exxon Mobil is likely to delay the greenlighting of its $30 billion LNG project in Mozambique, six sources told Reuters in March.

Qatar has also delayed choosing Western partners for the world's largest LNG project by several months, four sources said in February.

By Ron Bousso, Shradha Singh and Scott DiSavino

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:31pU.S. Air Force finds additional deficiency in Boeing's aerial fuel system
RE
09:29pAsia shares edge up, China factories show flicker of life
RE
09:28pChina's service sector activity expands in March after virus shock - official PMI
RE
09:28pInstacart, Amazon workers strike as labor unrest grows during coronavirus crisis
RE
09:26pCanada to aid businesses with revenue loss of 30% or more, unemployment claims jump
RE
09:24pChina's March official factory activity unexpectedly expands after steep contraction
RE
09:22pG20 financial chiefs to discuss steps on virus Tuesday - Japan finance minister
RE
09:20pAustralian Consumer Confidence Hits Its Lowest Since 1970s
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : LYNAS : Rare earths producer Lynas to follow Malaysia's movement curbs extension t..
2AMARIN CORPORATION PLC : AMARIN : Comments on Ruling in VASCEPA® ANDA Litigation
3WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS : Provides Details of Annual and Special Meeting of Sh..
4TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, I : TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
5JCDECAUX : JCDECAUX : to acquire a minority stake in Clear Media Limited as part of a consortium of investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group