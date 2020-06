Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Friday there has been no impact to offshore oil production from Tropical Storm Cristobal, but it expects a minimal impact to drilling.

Shell is evacuating non-essential workers in the Gulf as Cristobal begins moving north to reach the Louisiana coast by Sunday night after passing through the heart of U.S. offshore oil production areas over the weekend.

