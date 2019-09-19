Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shell loads first LSFO cargo from Singapore refinery ahead of IMO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 03:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Boats sail past Pulau Bukom oil refinery along the southern coast of Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell has loaded the first cargo of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) from its Pulau Bukom refining site in Singapore, it said on Thursday.

Demand for stable low-sulphur marine fuel supplies is rising as the shipping sector prepares for the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) lowering of the cap on sulphur in marine fuels to 0.5% from 3.5% beginning in January 2020.

This is the first time Shell has made LSFO from its own upstream crude, the company said in a statement.

The cargo will be blended to a finished product, which Shell will supply to bunker customers, enabling its customers to be prepared for the implementation of the IMO 2020 mandate, Shell said.

Shell said it has developed fuel product offers including very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) supply in selected bunkering ports, high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) supply for ships with on-board scrubbers and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Shippers will need to switch to lower sulphur fuels such as LSFO or marine gasoil (MGO) or install scrubbers to clean the emissions of higher sulphur fuels.

VLSFO has emerged as an economically attractive option, despite expectations of higher demand for marine gasoil.

Refineries around Asia such as Japan's Cosmo Oil, Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical and South Korean refineries have started producing and selling VLSFO grades.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Jessica Jaganathan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO LTD -8.44% 2159 End-of-day quote.-4.64%
FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 63.68 Delayed Quote.11.63%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 0.06% 26.4 Delayed Quote.2.81%
WTI 0.19% 58.2 Delayed Quote.21.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:52aPANTAFLIX : exclusively presents the 4th and 5th season of the successful format KRASS KLASSENFAHRT - the green light for the new advertising- financed VOD offering from pantaflix.com
PU
03:52aBRAVEHEART INVESTMENT : Results of customer trials by Pharm2Farm Limited
PU
03:50aASLAN Pharmaceuticals Presents Late-Breaking Data From Phase 2 Study in China Testing Varlitinib in Second Line Biliary Tract Cancer at CSCO
GL
03:49aEcuador constitutional court backs copper miner SolGold
RE
03:47aPORR : signs largest railway order in Poland to date
PU
03:46aSALTX TECHNOLOGY : Berlin pilot plant shows very promising results
AQ
03:45aASPOCOMP OYJ : financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2020
AQ
03:45aAfriAg Global Plc - Opening of Global Center for Medical Cannabis Therapy
PR
03:43aPANASONIC : to Provide Additional Automated Facial Recognition Gates for Passport Control at Airports in Japan
BU
03:43aBP : Azerbaijan, BP discuss joint production of oil and gas equipment
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.00%
2BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
3DIAGEO : DIAGEO : Reports Good Start to Fiscal Year 2020; Backs Full-Year Views
4GENERAL MILLS : GENERAL MILLS : Snack Brands Hurt General Mills
5WÄRTSILÄ : WÄRTSILÄ : Wärtsilä's Board of Directors decided on the distribution of the second dividend instalm..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group