Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shell open to carmaker partners in EV charging expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 02:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Electric car charging points at a Shell station in London

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Shell is open to partnerships with carmakers to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging beyond its petrol stations, one of the oil major's executives said on Friday.

As part of efforts to compete with rival BP in the growing EV sector, Shell this week bought U.S. charger provider Greenlots - a supplier for Volvo and Volkswagen's U.S. subsidiary as well as for utilities and residential sites - for an undisclosed sum.

"We recognize that the customers are not just necessarily going to go to recharge just at retail sites, they're going to want to charge at work and home, so we're moving into this space," the executive vice president for Shell's New Energies operation, Mark Gainsborough, told Reuters.

Shell made its initial foray into electric mobility in 2017 by acquiring NewMotion, the owner of one of Europe's largest EV charging networks, and securing a supply deal with the IONITY joint venture between BMW, Daimler, Ford and Volkswagen.

The International Energy Agency estimates that the number of electric cars on the road will increase to 125 million by 2030, boosting demand for chargers. There were almost 3 million private chargers at homes and workplaces and about 430,000 public chargers in 2017, it says.

Oil companies are growing increasingly aware of the potential threat to parts of their downstream business from the electrification of transport and Shell expects about a quarter of the world's car fleet to be electric by 2040.

Gainsborough said that EV charging is still a "small" market opportunity and it was investing less in the area than in some other new-energy solutions such as renewable power generation.

"It's difficult to be specific on how much we will invest because the market is so young. But if we see EV charging growing and the opportunities growing faster, we're ready to direct more of our investment into that."

Shell is also talking to vehicle makers as potential customers or partners on EV charging infrastructure, Gainsborough said

"We talk to all of the auto manufacturers ... They're all potential customers and partners for us ... This is a space where we will have lots of partnerships, they won't always be exclusive," he said.

"For the most part it's difficult to have fully exclusive relationships and the industry will develop through partnerships and consortiums involving several manufacturers that work together for fast charging."

(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP 0.27% 521.5 Delayed Quote.4.87%
DAIMLER 2.65% 53.03 Delayed Quote.12.52%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.65% 8.655 Delayed Quote.15.03%
VOLKSWAGEN 0.63% 149.56 Delayed Quote.6.98%
VOLVO 0.42% 130.6 Delayed Quote.12.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:29pAmazon jitters offset upbeat jobs data on Wall Street
RE
02:25pRIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING : NY Fed to assist Bangladesh in cyber-heist law suit
RE
02:15pIndia government steps up farm support, gives tax relief in pre-election budget
RE
02:13pShell open to carmaker partners in EV charging expansion
RE
02:09pU.S. cracks down on foreigners dealing in Venezuela oil
RE
02:09pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Urging More Action to End Female Genital Mutilation, Secretary-General Says Nearly 4 Million Girls at Risk Annually, in Message for International Observance
PU
01:54pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Vera Songwe discusses economic reforms, innovative financing and AfCFTA with Egyptian government
PU
01:47pOil prices up on strong U.S. jobs data, Venezuela sanctions
RE
01:44pOil prices up on strong U.S. jobs data, Venezuela sanctions
RE
01:41pIndian Government Rebuts Accusations It Cooked Books to Boost Election Prospects --Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Weak quarter mars Deutsche Bank's return to the black
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : 4Q Copper Production Rose
4LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : LYONDELLBASELL: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
5Oil prices up on strong U.S. jobs data, Venezuela sanctions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.