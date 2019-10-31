Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shell profit beats forecast on strong oil and LNG trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 03:49am EDT
A Shell logo is seen at a gas station in Buenos Aires

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell's third-quarter profit dropped by 15% on weaker oil prices but easily beat expectations thanks to a boost from oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading.

The better than expected results in the face of oil prices that fell 17% year on year underscores Shell's transformation in recent years, with deep cost cuts and a focus on returns after the 2014 industry downturn.

Net income attributable to shareholders, based on a current cost of supplies (CCS) and excluding identified items, fell to $4.8 billion from a year earlier.

That compared with a profit forecast of $3.91 billion in a company-provided survey of analysts.

"This quarter we continued to deliver strong cash flow and earnings, despite sustained lower oil and gas prices, and chemicals margins," Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

Oil and gas production in the quarter fell by 1% from a year earlier to 3.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by David Goodman)

By Ron Bousso
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.58% 60.94 Delayed Quote.14.59%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.71% 26.645 Delayed Quote.5.01%
WTI 0.82% 55.32 Delayed Quote.24.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:13aOil prices rise, shrug off inventory gain, look for China stimulus
RE
04:12aChile's APEC cancellation creates hurdle for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
04:06aUK's winter election - What's in it for markets?
RE
04:03aIndonesia FDI increases most in almost four years in third quarter
RE
04:02aBANK OF LATVIA : Latvijas Banka is issuing a collector coin dedicated to the Freedom Fights
PU
03:59aSouth Africa's rand little changed before Moody's credit review
RE
03:59aThai September exports fall 1.5% year-on-year, current account surplus narrows - central bank
RE
03:57aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Governor Murat Uysal's Presentation at the Briefing on Inflation Report 2019-IV (İstanbul)
PU
03:57aShell warns slowing global economy could hit $25 billion buyback timetable
RE
03:53aWeakening demand hits UK car production in September
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Tillerson Takes Stand in Exxon Climate Trial
2Facebook sales grow as users tick up; Zuckerberg defends political ads
3Qantas, Southwest step up checks of Boeing 737 NGs after more cracks found
4RUBBER : China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
5HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba to resume Hong Kong listing plans as soon as Novembe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group