Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shell promotes Australia head to run global conventional oil, gas unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 04:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell has promoted its current Australia chief, Zoe Yujnovich, to the role of executive vice president for conventional oil and gas from Jan. 1, based in the group's headquarters in The Hague, Shell Australia said on Friday.

In her new role, Yujnovich will report to Shell's upstream director and be responsible for delivering growth across 18 countries, including Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Oman, the UK and Iraq.

Yujnovich, an Australian, joined Shell in Canada in 2014 from the mining industry and since February 2017 has run its Australian business, which accounts for about a quarter of the group's invested capital.

She oversaw the completion of Shell's first floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, Prelude, which finally shipped its first LNG cargo in June this year after overcoming a number of start-up problems.

The current head of eastern Australian operations, Tony Nunan, has been promoted to succeed Yujnovich as country chair for Australia, Shell Australia said.

"(Australia) is integral to our global strategy to lead in LNG and move into power to provide more and cleaner energy ... in the decades ahead," Yujnovich said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aSTATISTICAL NEWS RELEASE : Insurers have relatively sustainable equity investments
PU
05:02aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF SOCIALIST REPU : Vietnam, India hold the twelfth defence policy dialogue
PU
05:00aEUROPE : European stocks aided by Fed hopes even as worst week in a year looms
RE
04:57aABI ASSOCIATION OF BRITISH INSURERS : responds to FCA interim report on its market study into the pricing of home and motor insurance
PU
04:52aTaiwan Sept exports seen rising for second month, inflation quickens
RE
04:47aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : Most of Slovenia's trade in goods was generated by the 1,000 largest exporters and importers
PU
04:45aMalaysia's Petronas sets up $350 million venture capital fund
RE
04:43aSouth African defence group Denel reports $125 mln loss
RE
04:42aDE-RISKING : the hidden issue hindering SDG progress and threatening survival of small island states
PU
04:37aEUREX FURTHER ON THE WAY UP : September figures overall satisfying
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
4ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group