Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shell reports 'operational upset' at unit at Bukom site in Singapore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 09:22pm EDT
Storm clouds gather over Shell's Pulau Bukom oil refinery in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A unit at Royal Dutch Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery and petrochemical complex experienced an operational upset on Sunday, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday.

"On July 14 at approximately 2pm, the Pulau Bukom Manufacturing Site experienced an operational upset at one of its units, which has resulted in flaring," she said.

"No injuries have been reported and the relevant authorities have been notified," she said, adding that the rest of the site's operations had not been affected.

The Pulau Bukom manufacturing site is an integrated refinery and chemicals site and can process up to 500,000 barrels per day of oil.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48pChina's June home prices rise 0.6% from May
RE
09:45pCAMPASPE SHIRE COUNCIL : Murray Business Award Finalists Announced
PU
09:28pSouth Korea stocks lose steam as investors brace for China growth data
RE
09:22pShell reports 'operational upset' at unit at Bukom site in Singapore
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pMoon-Landing Technology May Help New Transportation Take Flight -- Journal Report
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:14pEyeing post-Brexit trade deals, Britain looks to train school-leavers as future negotiators
RE
08:59pSouth Korea imports no oil from Iran in June; first half imports fall 37%
RE
08:57pOil prices edge down ahead of expected weak China data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson would meet Trump to negotiate trade deal after becoming Prime Minister - The Times
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : deepens Galapagos ties with $5.1 billion deal
3FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
4PGS SOFTWARE : Why Visuals Matter
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : workers in Germany to strike over pay, Verdi union says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About