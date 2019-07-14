Shell reports 'operational upset' at unit at Bukom site in Singapore

"On July 14 at approximately 2pm, the Pulau Bukom Manufacturing Site experienced an operational upset at one of its units, which has resulted in flaring," she said.

"No injuries have been reported and the relevant authorities have been notified," she said, adding that the rest of the site's operations had not been affected.

The Pulau Bukom manufacturing site is an integrated refinery and chemicals site and can process up to 500,000 barrels per day of oil.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Richard Pullin)